BIA Supports Nicki Minaj Amid Drama Over Misleading COVID-19 Tweets

Sep 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - BIA has come to Nicki Minaj's defense. On Friday, September 17, BIA took to her Instagram Story to seemingly weigh in on the drama surrounding Nicki, who has been receiving backlash over her tweet about COVID-19 vaccine.

Defending her "Seeing Green" collaborator, BIA wrote on the photo-sharing platform, "STOP listening to the government and media and understand information is public Knowledge." She went on to add, "You only have ONE body and it's YOURS. S/O TO @nickiminaj for opening my eyes. The whole world [world emoji] is asking questions."

Nicki has been making headlines after she tweeted that her cousin became "impotent" and that his "testicles became swollen" after having the jab. "My cousin in Trinidad won't get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen," so she wrote to her more than 22 million followers on Twitter. "His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you're comfortable with ur decision, not bullied (sic)."

She then claimed that she'd been invited to discuss her concerns about side effects of the COVID-19 vaccination with top officials at the White House. "The White House has invited me & I think it's a step in the right direction. Yes, I'm going," she tweeted. "I'll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I'll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human."

However, a White House official shut down the Trinidadian star's claim, telling NBC News that the "Anaconda" hitmaker had only been "offered" a call to discuss questions about "the safety and effectiveness" of the vaccine.

After being accused of lying, Nicki launched a rant on Instagram, saying, "Let me ask y'all something. In the 10, 12, 13 years, however many years you guys have known of me. Do y'all think that I would go on the Internet and lie about being invited to the f**king White House? Like, what? Do you guys see what is happening right now? Oh my goodness!"

The mom of one further claimed that she was invited to attend a meeting with Dr. Fauci, the Chief Medical Advisor to the U.S. President, and the surgeon general. However, she could choose to do a live chat instead if she preferred.