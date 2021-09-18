 
 

Tameka Foster Once Caught Usher With Another Woman

Tameka Foster Once Caught Usher With Another Woman
Instagram
Celebrity

The former wife of the music icon addresses the RnB singer's infidelity as she recalled the moment when she caught him cheating on her with another woman.

  • Sep 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tameka Foster got candid about her time with ex-husband Usher. During her appearance on "Hollywood Unlocked", Tameka addressed the R&B singer's infidelity as she recalled the moment when she caught him cheating on her with another woman.

Tameka revealed that she and Usher were dating at the time and were exclusive. One day, she decide to stop by to see what he was up to, only to find him in a compromising position.

"I have the potential to snatch some wigs, however, I did not on that day...well, maybe I did," she told host Jason Lee. "I didn't touch a girl. I was mad at him. My anger was directed in the right direction."

  See also...

Tameka then suggests people to read her memoir "Here I Stand... in a Beautiful State", which was released back in July. "You gotta read the book," she said. "I want your viewers to actually order and read the book because I think they will be pleasantly surprised about how things really went and my position on things. There's some funny stories in there and that's one of the funniest ones."

In addition to talking about her past marriage to Usher, Tameka opened up about the loss of her son in the book. Her son Kile Glover passed away on July 21, 2012 after suffering brain damage from an accident on the lake. While Kile's friend were severely injured in the crash, Kile succumbed to his injuries two weeks after the tragic accident.

Tameka, however, noted that the book is not all about tragedy. Of the memoir, she previously said in a statement, "It's not all about crying. Readers are going to laugh. Even though there are chapters about death and divorce, this is not a depressing book."

You can share this post!

'RHONY' Cast 'Frustrated' After Season 13 Reunion Officially Canceled

Lady GaGa's Dog Walker Insists on Going on Healing Journey Without the Star's Assistance
Most Read
Gary Owen Announces He and Tiffany Haddish Are 'Parents' of Twins
Celebrity

Gary Owen Announces He and Tiffany Haddish Are 'Parents' of Twins

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Erica Mena Calls Safaree Samuels 'Desperate' After He Allegedly Sends Flower to IG Model

Bow Wow Shows Support to Erica Mena After She Admits to Taking a Loss Amid Safaree Samuels Divorce

Bow Wow Shows Support to Erica Mena After She Admits to Taking a Loss Amid Safaree Samuels Divorce

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Gabrielle Union 'Broken Into Pieces' Knowing Dwyane Wade Had a Child With Another Woman

Kym Whitley Admits to Mistaking Marlon Wayans' Junk for 'Small Bat'

Kym Whitley Admits to Mistaking Marlon Wayans' Junk for 'Small Bat'

Ashanti Says She's Already Taken as She Responds to Nelly Reconciliation Rumors

Ashanti Says She's Already Taken as She Responds to Nelly Reconciliation Rumors

Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed to Hospital for 'Psychiatric Services' After COVID Diagnosis

Wendy Williams Allegedly Rushed to Hospital for 'Psychiatric Services' After COVID Diagnosis

Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter North Resents Her Siblings

Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter North Resents Her Siblings

Gabrielle Petito's Disappearance May Relate to Newlywed Couple's Murders

Gabrielle Petito's Disappearance May Relate to Newlywed Couple's Murders

T.I. and Tiny's Request to Dismiss Sabrina Peterson's Lawsuit Denied

T.I. and Tiny's Request to Dismiss Sabrina Peterson's Lawsuit Denied

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Time 100 Cover Mocked Over Botched Airbrushing Job

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Time 100 Cover Mocked Over Botched Airbrushing Job

T.I. and Tiny 'Pleased, but Not Surprised' They Escape Charges for Alleged Sexual Assault in L.A.

T.I. and Tiny 'Pleased, but Not Surprised' They Escape Charges for Alleged Sexual Assault in L.A.

Chris Brown Unhappy With Joe Biden Amid Talks About Tax Increase

Chris Brown Unhappy With Joe Biden Amid Talks About Tax Increase