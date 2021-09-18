Tameka Foster Once Caught Usher With Another Woman

Instagram Celebrity

The former wife of the music icon addresses the RnB singer's infidelity as she recalled the moment when she caught him cheating on her with another woman.

AceShowbiz - Tameka Foster got candid about her time with ex-husband Usher. During her appearance on "Hollywood Unlocked", Tameka addressed the R&B singer's infidelity as she recalled the moment when she caught him cheating on her with another woman.

Tameka revealed that she and Usher were dating at the time and were exclusive. One day, she decide to stop by to see what he was up to, only to find him in a compromising position.

"I have the potential to snatch some wigs, however, I did not on that day...well, maybe I did," she told host Jason Lee. "I didn't touch a girl. I was mad at him. My anger was directed in the right direction."

Tameka then suggests people to read her memoir "Here I Stand... in a Beautiful State", which was released back in July. "You gotta read the book," she said. "I want your viewers to actually order and read the book because I think they will be pleasantly surprised about how things really went and my position on things. There's some funny stories in there and that's one of the funniest ones."

In addition to talking about her past marriage to Usher, Tameka opened up about the loss of her son in the book. Her son Kile Glover passed away on July 21, 2012 after suffering brain damage from an accident on the lake. While Kile's friend were severely injured in the crash, Kile succumbed to his injuries two weeks after the tragic accident.

Tameka, however, noted that the book is not all about tragedy. Of the memoir, she previously said in a statement, "It's not all about crying. Readers are going to laugh. Even though there are chapters about death and divorce, this is not a depressing book."