Nicki Minaj Fuming Amid Claims She Lied About White House Invitation

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Super Bass' hitmaker fires off an expletive-laden rant as she's accused of lying about being invited to the White House to have discussion About Covid-19 vaccine.

Sep 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicki Minaj launched into an expletive-filled rant on Instagram on Wednesday (15Sep21) after being accused of lying about being invited to the White House.

The rapper told fans on Twitter that she'd been invited to discuss her concerns about side effects of the COVID-19 vaccination with top officials at the White House.

Nicki, who recently suggested the vaccine can lead to impotency, wrote on Twitter, "The White House has invited me & I think it's a step in the right direction. Yes, I'm going. I'll be dressed in all pink like Legally Blonde so they know I mean business. I'll ask questions on behalf of the ppl who have been made fun of for simply being human."

The rapper subsequently asked her Twitter followers to send their questions and concerns to her, so she can put them to health officials.

In response to one post from a fan, she wrote, "I'm doing it, babe. If you guys have questions you'd like me to ask, leave in the comments. You'll see it in real time with full transparency."

However, a White House official debunked Nicki's claim and told NBC News that the "Starships" singer had only been "offered" a call to discuss questions about "the safety and effectiveness" of the vaccine.

Nicki then hit back in a video posted to her Instagram page - after alleging she had been banned from Twitter due to her controversial posts about the vaccine - telling her followers, "Let me ask y'all something. In the 10, 12, 13 years, however many years you guys have known of me. Do y'all think that I would go on the Internet and lie about being invited to the f**king White House? Like, what? Do you guys see what is happening right now? Oh my goodness!"

The mother-of-one continued in the nearly 15-minute long video to allege that the call from the White House was genuine, and her manager was present when she took the call. She claimed that she was invited to attend a meeting with Dr. Fauci, the Chief Medical Advisor to the U.S. President, and the surgeon general, but was also told she could do a live chat if she preferred.

"It's disgusting that a person can't speak about just questions or thoughts they're having about something they're gonna have to put in their body - that this attack is this hateful and purposeful," she continued. "Y'all saying all this s**t on the internet wouldn't make a f**king peep in real life to these artists that you tweet and comment every f**king day."

Nicki added, "We're living in a place without free health care. So anybody in this country has the right to question anything about their health because if your health matters that f**king much there would be free f**king health care, bozos."

The "Bang Bang" star concluded by promising her followers she would "follow up on this tomorrow."

Nicki has been an outspoken critic of the COVID-19 vaccine in recent days and even claimed a friend of her cousin became "impotent" and that his "testicles became swollen" after having the jab.

The "Anaconda" hitmaker, who boasts more than 22 million followers on Twitter, wrote, "My cousin in Trinidad won't get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you're comfortable with ur decision, not bullied (sic)."