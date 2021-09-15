Tracy Morgan Credits Daughter for Pulling Him Out of Coma After Near-Fatal Car Accident

Instagram Celebrity

The former '30 Rock' star was left in a critical condition with head trauma, a broken leg and temporary vision loss after his limousine was struck by a Wal-Mart truck in New Jersey in 2014.

AceShowbiz - "30 Rock" star Tracy Morgan has credited his eight-year-old daughter with pulling him out of a coma following a deadly 2014 traffic accident.

The funnyman nearly lost his life in the terrible wreck, when his limousine was struck by a Wal-Mart truck in New Jersey.

The crash cost his friend, fellow comedian James "Jimmy Mack" McNair, his life, and left Tracy in a critical condition with head trauma, a broken leg and temporary vision loss. He was also in a coma for several days.

Now he tells talk show host Kelly Clarkson his girl Maven is the reason he's alive, because he knew he had to "be there" for her.

"She the reason why I came out that coma [sic]," he smiles. "She was only 10 months old when I got hit by that truck. I had to fight, [I thought], 'I gotta be there for her. I gotta be here for her.' "

"So when she's older and she say, 'Daddy how do I know if he the one [sic]?', [I'll answer], 'Well does he love you like me? No, well then he ain't the one.' I would gladly lay down my life for this one."

And though he's also dad to three sons - Tracy Morgan Jr., Malcolm, and Gitrid - Tracy insists Maven is the real apple of his eye.

"My daughter's my daughter. I love my sons. They're a product of me, my sons are my kids, but this one... is my daughter!" he adds.

And he's already worrying about her future boyfriend. "As long as he love her like I love her, he good with me," he quips. "He's good. Other than that I've got a baseball bat with his name on it."