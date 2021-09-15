 
 

Tracy Morgan Credits Daughter for Pulling Him Out of Coma After Near-Fatal Car Accident

Tracy Morgan Credits Daughter for Pulling Him Out of Coma After Near-Fatal Car Accident
Instagram
Celebrity

The former '30 Rock' star was left in a critical condition with head trauma, a broken leg and temporary vision loss after his limousine was struck by a Wal-Mart truck in New Jersey in 2014.

  • Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - "30 Rock" star Tracy Morgan has credited his eight-year-old daughter with pulling him out of a coma following a deadly 2014 traffic accident.

The funnyman nearly lost his life in the terrible wreck, when his limousine was struck by a Wal-Mart truck in New Jersey.

The crash cost his friend, fellow comedian James "Jimmy Mack" McNair, his life, and left Tracy in a critical condition with head trauma, a broken leg and temporary vision loss. He was also in a coma for several days.

Now he tells talk show host Kelly Clarkson his girl Maven is the reason he's alive, because he knew he had to "be there" for her.

"She the reason why I came out that coma [sic]," he smiles. "She was only 10 months old when I got hit by that truck. I had to fight, [I thought], 'I gotta be there for her. I gotta be here for her.' "

  See also...

"So when she's older and she say, 'Daddy how do I know if he the one [sic]?', [I'll answer], 'Well does he love you like me? No, well then he ain't the one.' I would gladly lay down my life for this one."

And though he's also dad to three sons - Tracy Morgan Jr., Malcolm, and Gitrid - Tracy insists Maven is the real apple of his eye.

"My daughter's my daughter. I love my sons. They're a product of me, my sons are my kids, but this one... is my daughter!" he adds.

And he's already worrying about her future boyfriend. "As long as he love her like I love her, he good with me," he quips. "He's good. Other than that I've got a baseball bat with his name on it."

You can share this post!

Richard Branson Plays Down FAA Investigation Into July Space Test Flight

Michael Vartan Recalls Getting Aroused by Drew Barrymore's Kiss During 'Never Been Kissed' Filming
Related Posts
Tracy Morgan Once Ordered Willie Geist to Call Cops in the Middle of Interview

Tracy Morgan Once Ordered Willie Geist to Call Cops in the Middle of Interview

Tracy Morgan Embraces Spirit of Giving by Handing Out Turkeys in New York

Tracy Morgan Embraces Spirit of Giving by Handing Out Turkeys in New York

Tracy Morgan Facing Court Battle Against Estranged Wife Over Daughter's Custody

Tracy Morgan Facing Court Battle Against Estranged Wife Over Daughter's Custody

Tracy Morgan Asks for Privacy as He and Wife of Nearly Five Years File for Divorce

Tracy Morgan Asks for Privacy as He and Wife of Nearly Five Years File for Divorce

Most Read
Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time
Celebrity

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

Kate Quigley Breaks Silence on Fuquan Johnson's Death From Overdose: 'I Will Be Changed Forever'

Kate Quigley Breaks Silence on Fuquan Johnson's Death From Overdose: 'I Will Be Changed Forever'

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Dub MGK and Travis Barker 'Future Baby Daddies' at MTV VMAs

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Dub MGK and Travis Barker 'Future Baby Daddies' at MTV VMAs