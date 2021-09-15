Michael Vartan Recalls Getting Aroused by Drew Barrymore's Kiss During 'Never Been Kissed' Filming

Fox 2000 Pictures Celebrity

The actor playing Mr. Coulson in the 1999 romantic comedy makes the confession when joining his former castmates, including Molly Shannon and David Arquette, for a talk show reunion.

Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Drew Barrymore's love interest in hit 1999 romantic comedy "Never Been Kissed" really did get aroused during the pair's iconic smooch scene.

Michael Vartan joined Barrymore and their castmates, Molly Shannon and David Arquette, for a reunion on her daytime talk show on Tuesday, September 14, and revealed he really, really liked his co-star.

The actor, who played teacher Mr. Coulson in the film, told Drew he had a lot of chemistry with his onscreen love interest and when she kissed him he couldn't control his emotions.

"There's a story about the famous scene that very few people know about and I'm not sure I should [tell it]...," he said. "So, I get up to the mound, we embrace and we start kissing, and you really kissed me. I mean, you really kissed me. I was not ready for it in the least and I'm a man, I was a very young man back then, and I had... feelings."

"They just happened, and I very quickly realized I was in a very bad spot because I was wearing very loose, sort of like, slacks and I thought, 'This is going to be a disaster when they cut, I must pre-emptively end this.' "

"So what I did, in a panic, I just yelled, 'Cut,' and bent over and said, 'Oh guys, sorry, my back, I put my back out playing ball'... and I went off into my corner. Finally, I was able to compose myself, and luckily the subsequent scenes went on without a hitch."

He then told Drew, "You are a very good kisser." The actress responded, "Well thank you and, you know, you weren't married at the time, so yeah, I went for it because you were single and I felt like I wasn't going to offend anybody."