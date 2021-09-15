 
 

Michael Vartan Recalls Getting Aroused by Drew Barrymore's Kiss During 'Never Been Kissed' Filming

Michael Vartan Recalls Getting Aroused by Drew Barrymore's Kiss During 'Never Been Kissed' Filming
Fox 2000 Pictures
Celebrity

The actor playing Mr. Coulson in the 1999 romantic comedy makes the confession when joining his former castmates, including Molly Shannon and David Arquette, for a talk show reunion.

  • Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Drew Barrymore's love interest in hit 1999 romantic comedy "Never Been Kissed" really did get aroused during the pair's iconic smooch scene.

Michael Vartan joined Barrymore and their castmates, Molly Shannon and David Arquette, for a reunion on her daytime talk show on Tuesday, September 14, and revealed he really, really liked his co-star.

The actor, who played teacher Mr. Coulson in the film, told Drew he had a lot of chemistry with his onscreen love interest and when she kissed him he couldn't control his emotions.

"There's a story about the famous scene that very few people know about and I'm not sure I should [tell it]...," he said. "So, I get up to the mound, we embrace and we start kissing, and you really kissed me. I mean, you really kissed me. I was not ready for it in the least and I'm a man, I was a very young man back then, and I had... feelings."

  See also...

"They just happened, and I very quickly realized I was in a very bad spot because I was wearing very loose, sort of like, slacks and I thought, 'This is going to be a disaster when they cut, I must pre-emptively end this.' "

"So what I did, in a panic, I just yelled, 'Cut,' and bent over and said, 'Oh guys, sorry, my back, I put my back out playing ball'... and I went off into my corner. Finally, I was able to compose myself, and luckily the subsequent scenes went on without a hitch."

He then told Drew, "You are a very good kisser." The actress responded, "Well thank you and, you know, you weren't married at the time, so yeah, I went for it because you were single and I felt like I wasn't going to offend anybody."

You can share this post!

Tracy Morgan Credits Daughter for Pulling Him Out of Coma After Near-Fatal Car Accident

Pop Smoke's Mom Shares Heartbreaking Pics of Her Cleaning Up His Gravesite After Vandalism
Related Posts
Michael Vartan Talks About Getting Back With Jennifer Garner

Michael Vartan Talks About Getting Back With Jennifer Garner

Most Read
Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time
Celebrity

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

Kate Quigley Breaks Silence on Fuquan Johnson's Death From Overdose: 'I Will Be Changed Forever'

Kate Quigley Breaks Silence on Fuquan Johnson's Death From Overdose: 'I Will Be Changed Forever'

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Dub MGK and Travis Barker 'Future Baby Daddies' at MTV VMAs

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Dub MGK and Travis Barker 'Future Baby Daddies' at MTV VMAs