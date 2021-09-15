Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Reportedly Holding Hands Before Leaving 2021 Met Gala Together

Instagram Celebrity

While joining other A-listers at the Cincoro Tequila Met Gala after-party, the '21 Jump Street' actor and his rumored girlfriend reportedly 'did not take their hands off of each other.'

Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz might not have walked the 2021 Met Gala red carpet together. Though so, the "21 Jump Street" actor and his rumored girlfriend were reportedly holding hands before leaving the fashion event.

On Monday, September 13, the 41-year-old actor and "High Fidelity" actress were seen arriving at the coveted ball in New York City together, but posed separately on the red carpet. However, a source spilled to Entertainment Tonight that the rumored couple was holding hands inside.

The insider went on to add that Channing even pulled a chair out for Zoe and helped her to get seated at the start of the night. The twosome was also spotted leaving together before attending the after-party.

Channing and Zoe, who are currently working together on her directorial film debut "Pussy Island", headed to the exclusive Cincoro Tequila Met Gala after-party hosted by Alicia Keys. A separate source told PEOPLE that the actors "did not take their hands off of each other."

Among the attendees were Michael Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone, Queen Latifah, Serena Williams and Venus Williams. Elon Musk, Ciara, Timberland and Gabrielle Union were also seen at the star-studded party.

Before party hopping, Zoe pulled an outfit change. The 32-year-old daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet swapped her crystal, butt-baring Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello slip gown for a slouchy black suit worn over a crystal mesh bra. In the meantime, the "Magic Mike" actor still wore his classic Versace black tuxedo.

Channing was first romantically linked to Zoe after she filed for divorce from Karl Glusman in December 2020. Earlier this month, a source claimed that the pair "continue to be inseparable" after they were caught having lunch at a local Mexican eatery and grocery shopping together. The informant added, "They looked very happy. They have this cute and flirty chemistry."

Previously, Channing and Zoe were captured enjoying a bike ride. On August 18, the actress was seen wrapping her arms around the "Dear John" leading man as he rode the bike. Two days later, the pair were photographed taking a trip out of New York City together. In one of the pictures that surfaced online, they seemed to be enjoying conversation in their car as the "Step Up" actor could be seen cracking a smile.