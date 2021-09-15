 
 

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Reportedly Holding Hands Before Leaving 2021 Met Gala Together

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Reportedly Holding Hands Before Leaving 2021 Met Gala Together
Instagram
Celebrity

While joining other A-listers at the Cincoro Tequila Met Gala after-party, the '21 Jump Street' actor and his rumored girlfriend reportedly 'did not take their hands off of each other.'

  • Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz might not have walked the 2021 Met Gala red carpet together. Though so, the "21 Jump Street" actor and his rumored girlfriend were reportedly holding hands before leaving the fashion event.

On Monday, September 13, the 41-year-old actor and "High Fidelity" actress were seen arriving at the coveted ball in New York City together, but posed separately on the red carpet. However, a source spilled to Entertainment Tonight that the rumored couple was holding hands inside.

The insider went on to add that Channing even pulled a chair out for Zoe and helped her to get seated at the start of the night. The twosome was also spotted leaving together before attending the after-party.

Channing and Zoe, who are currently working together on her directorial film debut "Pussy Island", headed to the exclusive Cincoro Tequila Met Gala after-party hosted by Alicia Keys. A separate source told PEOPLE that the actors "did not take their hands off of each other."

  See also...

Among the attendees were Michael Jordan, Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone, Queen Latifah, Serena Williams and Venus Williams. Elon Musk, Ciara, Timberland and Gabrielle Union were also seen at the star-studded party.

Before party hopping, Zoe pulled an outfit change. The 32-year-old daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet swapped her crystal, butt-baring Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello slip gown for a slouchy black suit worn over a crystal mesh bra. In the meantime, the "Magic Mike" actor still wore his classic Versace black tuxedo.

Channing was first romantically linked to Zoe after she filed for divorce from Karl Glusman in December 2020. Earlier this month, a source claimed that the pair "continue to be inseparable" after they were caught having lunch at a local Mexican eatery and grocery shopping together. The informant added, "They looked very happy. They have this cute and flirty chemistry."

Previously, Channing and Zoe were captured enjoying a bike ride. On August 18, the actress was seen wrapping her arms around the "Dear John" leading man as he rode the bike. Two days later, the pair were photographed taking a trip out of New York City together. In one of the pictures that surfaced online, they seemed to be enjoying conversation in their car as the "Step Up" actor could be seen cracking a smile.

You can share this post!

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Claims She Fakes Engagement to Sam Asghari

Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter
Related Posts
Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Spotted Enjoying Lunch Date in Brooklyn

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Spotted Enjoying Lunch Date in Brooklyn

Channing Tatum Follows Zoe Kravitz's Fan Accounts on Instagram Amid Dating Speculations

Channing Tatum Follows Zoe Kravitz's Fan Accounts on Instagram Amid Dating Speculations

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Head Out of New York Together Amid Dating Rumors

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Head Out of New York Together Amid Dating Rumors

Channing Tatum All Smiles During NYC Bike Ride With Zoe Kravitz

Channing Tatum All Smiles During NYC Bike Ride With Zoe Kravitz

Most Read
Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time
Celebrity

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet

Kate Quigley Breaks Silence on Fuquan Johnson's Death From Overdose: 'I Will Be Changed Forever'

Kate Quigley Breaks Silence on Fuquan Johnson's Death From Overdose: 'I Will Be Changed Forever'

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Dub MGK and Travis Barker 'Future Baby Daddies' at MTV VMAs

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Dub MGK and Travis Barker 'Future Baby Daddies' at MTV VMAs