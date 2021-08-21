 
 

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Head Out of New York Together Amid Dating Rumors

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Head Out of New York Together Amid Dating Rumors
WENN/Lia Toby/Avalon
Celebrity

The 'Magic Mike' hunk is seen carrying his rumored new flame's bags to his car after they were spotted enjoying a fun bike ride together one day before in the city.

  • Aug 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are seemingly having a romantic getaway this weekend. The pair, who just added fuel to their dating rumors with a fun bike ride, headed out of New York together on Thursday, August 20.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the "Logan Lucky" star was seen carrying a number of bags to his car. After he placed his rumored girlfriend's large floral duffel and Louis Vuitton purse in the trunk, he hopped in the car with the "Big Little Lies" star sitting right by his side in the passenger seat.

Once they were inside the car, the pair drove off together. They appeared to be in good spirits as they immediately began chatting away with Channing seen cracking a smile while one of the front windows was rolled down.

  See also...

For the road trip, Channing cut a casual look in a faded purple T-shirt and blue pants teamed with white sneakers. As for the 32-year-old actress, she rocked a short white cotton dress and red slippers. She also carried a brown takeout bag and bottle of water while completing her summery look with black sunglasses.

Just a day before, Channing and Zoe were pictured getting close during a bike ride in the city. During their outing on Wednesday, the 41-year-old actor was steering a black BMX bike, while the "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" actress wrapped her arms around him and rode on the bike's pegs.

Channing and Zoe were first rumored to be an item in January, just a few days after she filed for divorce from her now-estranged husband Karl Glusman. At the time, a source spilled, "There's more than a friendship going on with Channing and Zoe." The insider continued, "They are spending a lot of time together and having fun. They are more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more."

However, E! News begged to differ. According to the site, the two stars were just spending more time together since teaming up for Zoe's directorial film debut "Pussy Island". A so-called inside source told the outlet that the actress was "still single." Their recent sightings seem to show otherwise, though.

You can share this post!

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters to Wed for Fifth Time at Age 77

'Bachelor' Alum Vanessa Grimaldi 'Over the Moon' After Marrying Josh Wolfe in Intimate Ceremony
Related Posts
Channing Tatum All Smiles During NYC Bike Ride With Zoe Kravitz

Channing Tatum All Smiles During NYC Bike Ride With Zoe Kravitz

Channing Tatum Finally Debuts First Photo With Daughter Everly in Sweet Social Media Post

Channing Tatum Finally Debuts First Photo With Daughter Everly in Sweet Social Media Post

Channing Tatum Ditches Crocs After Being Advised by Zoe Kravitz Against Wearing Them

Channing Tatum Ditches Crocs After Being Advised by Zoe Kravitz Against Wearing Them

Channing Tatum Admits to Getting Cramp From Flexing So Hard for Nude Selfie

Channing Tatum Admits to Getting Cramp From Flexing So Hard for Nude Selfie

Most Read
Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19
Celebrity

Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Eminem's Daughter Posts 1st Mirror Selfie Since Mom's Hospitalization Following Suicide Attempt

Eminem's Daughter Posts 1st Mirror Selfie Since Mom's Hospitalization Following Suicide Attempt

Laila Ali Called 'Fool' for Saying That COVID-19 'Was Created to Harm Humanity' in Anti-Vax Post

Laila Ali Called 'Fool' for Saying That COVID-19 'Was Created to Harm Humanity' in Anti-Vax Post

Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Returns Porsche Gifted by Alex Rodriguez as He Poses With Car After Split

Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Returns Porsche Gifted by Alex Rodriguez as He Poses With Car After Split

Jennifer Garner and Ex-BF John Miller Spotted Together Amid Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Rekindled Romance

Jennifer Garner and Ex-BF John Miller Spotted Together Amid Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Rekindled Romance

John Rich Calls Carrie Underwood 'Tough' Girl Amid Backlash Over Liking Anti-Mask Tweet

John Rich Calls Carrie Underwood 'Tough' Girl Amid Backlash Over Liking Anti-Mask Tweet

Beyonce Bares Her Famous Derriere in New Ivy Park x Adidas Promo Photos

Beyonce Bares Her Famous Derriere in New Ivy Park x Adidas Promo Photos

Vanessa Bryant Gets Emotional as She Drops Off Daughter Natalia at USC: 'Today Was Rough'

Vanessa Bryant Gets Emotional as She Drops Off Daughter Natalia at USC: 'Today Was Rough'

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Welcome Son Days After Confirming Pregnancy - Find Out His Name

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Welcome Son Days After Confirming Pregnancy - Find Out His Name

Tank Believes COVID-19 Vaccine Should Be 'Personal Choice'

Tank Believes COVID-19 Vaccine Should Be 'Personal Choice'

Kandi Burruss Opens Up About Breast Reduction Surgery

Kandi Burruss Opens Up About Breast Reduction Surgery