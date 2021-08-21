Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Head Out of New York Together Amid Dating Rumors

WENN/Lia Toby/Avalon Celebrity

The 'Magic Mike' hunk is seen carrying his rumored new flame's bags to his car after they were spotted enjoying a fun bike ride together one day before in the city.

Aug 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are seemingly having a romantic getaway this weekend. The pair, who just added fuel to their dating rumors with a fun bike ride, headed out of New York together on Thursday, August 20.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the "Logan Lucky" star was seen carrying a number of bags to his car. After he placed his rumored girlfriend's large floral duffel and Louis Vuitton purse in the trunk, he hopped in the car with the "Big Little Lies" star sitting right by his side in the passenger seat.

Once they were inside the car, the pair drove off together. They appeared to be in good spirits as they immediately began chatting away with Channing seen cracking a smile while one of the front windows was rolled down.

For the road trip, Channing cut a casual look in a faded purple T-shirt and blue pants teamed with white sneakers. As for the 32-year-old actress, she rocked a short white cotton dress and red slippers. She also carried a brown takeout bag and bottle of water while completing her summery look with black sunglasses.

Just a day before, Channing and Zoe were pictured getting close during a bike ride in the city. During their outing on Wednesday, the 41-year-old actor was steering a black BMX bike, while the "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" actress wrapped her arms around him and rode on the bike's pegs.

Channing and Zoe were first rumored to be an item in January, just a few days after she filed for divorce from her now-estranged husband Karl Glusman. At the time, a source spilled, "There's more than a friendship going on with Channing and Zoe." The insider continued, "They are spending a lot of time together and having fun. They are more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more."

However, E! News begged to differ. According to the site, the two stars were just spending more time together since teaming up for Zoe's directorial film debut "Pussy Island". A so-called inside source told the outlet that the actress was "still single." Their recent sightings seem to show otherwise, though.