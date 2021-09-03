Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz Spotted Enjoying Lunch Date in Brooklyn

WENN/FayesVision/Lia Toby Celebrity

A little over a week after being caught going grocery shopping together, the rumored couple is seen strolling around the city before stopping at a local Mexican eatery.

AceShowbiz - Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz further fueled dating rumors. A little over a week after the two were caught going grocery shopping together, the "21 Jump Street" and the "High Fidelity" actress were spotted enjoying a lunch date.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the rumored couple was seen walking side-by-side in Brooklyn, New York on Thursday, August 2. The two were captured having lunch together at a local Mexican eatery. They sat outside and downed tacos while having a deep conversation.

For the outing, Channing could be seen wearing a mauve button-up over a white undershirt, black jeans and sneakers. In the meantime, Zoe donned a red T-shirt, denim shorts and black mules. The "Big Little Lies" actress, who lives just a few blocks away from the Brooklyn taco shop, kept her sunglasses on throughout the lunch date.

Several days prior to their Brooklyn sighting, the twosome were photographed exiting a supermarket. In photos obtained by Page Six, Zoe, who is the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, was seen bringing two flower bouquets while her rumored beau pushed a shopping cart with a few items, including toilet papers.

At the time, the 32-year-old beauty opted to go with a white blouse, blue jeans and a pair of black shoes. Channing, meanwhile, sported a gray T-shirt, brown pants and white sneakers. The alleged couple completed their looks with black face masks.

The grocery shopping came just a few days after Zoe and Channing, who are currently working together on her directorial film debut "Pussy Island", were captured enjoying a bike ride. On August 18, the actress was seen wrapping her arms around the "Dear John" leading man as he rode the bike.

Two days later, the pair were photographed taking a trip out of New York City together. In one of the pictures obtained by Daily Mail, they seemed to be enjoying conversation in their car as the 41-year-old hunk could be seen cracking a smile.

Zoe was linked to Channing after filing for divorce from Karl Glusman in December 2020. Channing, on the other hand, was previously in a romantic relationship with Jessie J after splitting from Jenna Dewan, with whom he shares one daughter, Everly Tatum.