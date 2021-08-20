Channing Tatum All Smiles During NYC Bike Ride With Zoe Kravitz

WENN/Instar Celebrity

The '21 Jump Street' star and the 'High Fidelity' actress fuel their dating speculation, which first arose in January, as she puts her arms around the actor during the casual outing.

AceShowbiz - Channing Tatum has just given his fans another reason to believe that he is romantically involved with Zoe Kravitz. The "21 Jump Street" star was caught looking beaming during a bike ride with the "Big Little Lies" actress around New York City.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the twosome was spotted getting close during a public outing on Wednesday, August 18. In one pic, the 41-year-old actor could be seen steering a black BMX bike, while the "High Fidelity" actress wrapped her arms around him and rode on the bike's pegs.

Both actors were dressed casually for the outing. Channing sported a dark gray T-shirt and jeans. In the meantime, Zoe wore a black tank top and a pair of lighter jeans. To complete her look, the "Divergent" actress added black retro sunglasses and a matching baseball cap.

Channing and Zoe were first rumored to be an item in January, just a few days after the 32-year-old actress filed for divorce from her now-estranged husband Karl Glusman. The dating speculation arose as the two teamed up for Zoe's upcoming directorial film debut "Pussy Island".

At the time, a source spilled, "There's more than a friendship going on with Channing and Zoe." The insider continued, "They are spending a lot of time together and having fun. They are more than just close friends or co-stars. Their relationship has grown into more."

However, E! News begged to differ. According to the site, the two stars were just spending more time together since teaming up for Zoe's project. A so-called inside source told the outlet that the actress was "still single."

On how Channing got involved in Zoe's "Pussy Island", he recalled, "When Zoe called me about this, I was shocked." He explained further, "I didn't know her. I'd watched her in movies, knew she produced 'High Fidelity' and had seen that, but I didn't know she was creating on a level like this, where she wanted to direct."

"No one gives me a chance to play a role like this, everybody throws me down a different alley and expects me to do a certain thing," he added. "It was scary and liberating, just to be able to have a free conversation, where I was allowed to mess up, and say the wrong things."

Before being romantically linked to Zoe, Channing was previously in a relationship with Jessie J before calling it quits in October 2019. As for the "Mad Max: Fury Road" star, she filed for divorce from Karl in December 2020, 18 months after they tied the knot.