Former Super Bowl Champ Kevin Faulk Mourns Death of 19-Year-Old Daughter
Louisiana State University, where Kevione Faulk worked as part of the football staff, says in a statement they are heartbroken with the tragic passing of the student.

  • Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former NFL star Kevin Faulk is dealing with a great loss. The former running back's daughter Kevione Faulk tragically passed away on Monday, September 13. She was only 19 years old.

Sharing the sad news, Louisiana State University said in a statement released on Monday, "We are heartbroken with the passing of Kevione Faulk, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Faulk family and all of those who love Kevione."

"She was a part of the LSU family, and we mourn the loss of a daughter, a sister, a friend, a classmate and a colleague," the statement went on to read. "We ask that all Tigers keep the Faulks in their prayers and respect their privacy at this difficult time," they added.

LSU Football head coach Ed Orgeron also sent his condolences via social media. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Faulk and his family as we mourn the loss of his daughter Kevione," he wrote on Twitter. "Her smile and personality will be sorely missed in our building. May she Rest In Peace."

Kevione was a college student at LSU and worked for the football team, where her father works as the running backs coach. Her cause of death is not given yet.

Kevin is the team's all-time rushing leader and was an All-SEC player for three of his four years at the school. After his time at LSU, he played in the National Football League (NFL) for 13 seasons with the New England Patriots. With the team, he won three Super Bowls from 1999 to 2011.

In 2016, Kevin was was inducted to the Patriots Hall of Fame. After retiring from NFL in 2012, he returned to LSU where he served as a director of player development in 2018. He was then promoted to running backs coach in 2020.

The 45-year-old former athlete has not publicly spoken up on his daughter's passing.

