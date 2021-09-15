 
 

Kehlani Blames 'Stupid Angle' for Beef Rumors With City Girls Over Met Gala After-Party Video

Kehlani Blames 'Stupid Angle' for Beef Rumors With City Girls Over Met Gala After-Party Video
Instagram
Celebrity

Responding to rumors she's feuding with Yung Miami and JT, the 'I Like Dat' singer clarifies that they 'said hi' to each other and even complimented one another.

  • Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - There is no beef between Kehlani and City Girls despite an awkward video of the two from a Met Gala after-party. The "I Like Dat" singer has set the record straight on the swirling speculations among fans that she is feuding with Yung Miami and JT, blaming it on "stupid angle."

The talked-about footage made its way online on Monday, September 13. In the clip, Kehlani bumped into City Girls on the red carpet. JT waved to the cameras. However, once the "Gangsta" songstress entered the carpet, JT continued to leave the scene with Miami behind her.

Some online users then speculated that there was tension between Kehlani and the hip-hop duo. One person in particular opined, "kehlani dont like the city girs." Another penned, "i like city girls, but lemme find out they beefing w/ Kehlani & they cut-immediately."

Kehlani was quick to shut down the rumors. "ahaha we said hi to eachother and said eachother looked good," she claimed. "this was just a stupid angle lmao we love eachother."

  See also...

Fans also assumed that Kehlani and City Girls had met beforehand. "It's clearly a 'oh we already spoke to each other' moment," one individual stated, before another echoed, "Jt look like oh I already spoke to her." A third chimed in, "It's jt for me like 'btch i seen you already...next.' "

Beef aside, the "It Was Good Until It Wasn't" artist seemingly had a great time at the event. "got to hug on and love on so many people i love tonight and receive so much random love it blew my mind. beautiful times," she gushed on Twitter.

While Kehlani was among celebrities attending this year's Met Gala, City Girls was absent from the highly-anticipated event. The duo, however, performed at the after-party hosted by designer LaQuan Smith, along with A$AP Ferg.

You can share this post!

Nick Cannon Denies Proposing to Ashanti at MTV VMAs, Claiming It's His Rap Alter Ego

Keke Palmer Offers Glimpse at Sad-Looking Dinner at 2021 Met Gala
Related Posts
Kehlani Couldn't Eat or Sleep Because She's 'Overusing' Weed

Kehlani Couldn't Eat or Sleep Because She's 'Overusing' Weed

Kehlani Blames Pressure to Be Sexy for Her Having 'Full-Blown Identity Issues'

Kehlani Blames Pressure to Be Sexy for Her Having 'Full-Blown Identity Issues'

Kehlani Thankful for 'Super Supportive' Baby Daddy When She Came Out As Lesbian

Kehlani Thankful for 'Super Supportive' Baby Daddy When She Came Out As Lesbian

Kehlani Wishes Her Family Gave More Surprised Reaction to Her Coming Out

Kehlani Wishes Her Family Gave More Surprised Reaction to Her Coming Out

Most Read
Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time
Celebrity

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet

Kate Quigley Breaks Silence on Fuquan Johnson's Death From Overdose: 'I Will Be Changed Forever'

Kate Quigley Breaks Silence on Fuquan Johnson's Death From Overdose: 'I Will Be Changed Forever'