Kehlani Blames 'Stupid Angle' for Beef Rumors With City Girls Over Met Gala After-Party Video

Instagram Celebrity

Responding to rumors she's feuding with Yung Miami and JT, the 'I Like Dat' singer clarifies that they 'said hi' to each other and even complimented one another.

Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - There is no beef between Kehlani and City Girls despite an awkward video of the two from a Met Gala after-party. The "I Like Dat" singer has set the record straight on the swirling speculations among fans that she is feuding with Yung Miami and JT, blaming it on "stupid angle."

The talked-about footage made its way online on Monday, September 13. In the clip, Kehlani bumped into City Girls on the red carpet. JT waved to the cameras. However, once the "Gangsta" songstress entered the carpet, JT continued to leave the scene with Miami behind her.

Some online users then speculated that there was tension between Kehlani and the hip-hop duo. One person in particular opined, "kehlani dont like the city girs." Another penned, "i like city girls, but lemme find out they beefing w/ Kehlani & they cut-immediately."

Kehlani was quick to shut down the rumors. "ahaha we said hi to eachother and said eachother looked good," she claimed. "this was just a stupid angle lmao we love eachother."

Fans also assumed that Kehlani and City Girls had met beforehand. "It's clearly a 'oh we already spoke to each other' moment," one individual stated, before another echoed, "Jt look like oh I already spoke to her." A third chimed in, "It's jt for me like 'btch i seen you already...next.' "

Beef aside, the "It Was Good Until It Wasn't" artist seemingly had a great time at the event. "got to hug on and love on so many people i love tonight and receive so much random love it blew my mind. beautiful times," she gushed on Twitter.

While Kehlani was among celebrities attending this year's Met Gala, City Girls was absent from the highly-anticipated event. The duo, however, performed at the after-party hosted by designer LaQuan Smith, along with A$AP Ferg.