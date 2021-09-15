 
 

Keke Palmer Offers Glimpse at Sad-Looking Dinner at 2021 Met Gala

Expressing that she's not impressed by the food cooked by Two-Michelin-starred Aquavit chef Emma Bengtsson and Junghyun Park, the former star of 'Scream Queens' exposes a photo of limp-looking vegetables and risotto on her social media platform.

  • Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Keke Palmer didn't seem to be happy with meals served at the 2021 Met Gala. Expressing her disappointment, the former "Scream Queens" star offered her fans and followers a glimpse at a sad-looking dinner at the star-studded event.

On Monday, September 13, the 28-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story to show her followers a sneak peak inside the event, where tickets cost $30,000. Showing what appeared to be a touch of risotto, a few tomatoes and pieces of sweetcorn, a few slices of cucumber and one mushroom on a posh plate, the "Hustlers" actress captioned the image, "This [is] why they don't show y'all the food." She went on to add, "I'm just playinnnn."

Not stopping there, when a Twitter user asked her to spill some "tea" about the menu, Keke replied, "The menu chile," alongside a snap she shared previously on her Instagram Story. The "Turnt Up with the Taylors" star's picture appeared to show the remains of the meal made by Two-Michelin-starred Aquavit chef Emma Bengtsson and Junghyun Park, who runs ATOBOY NYC, according to Daily Mail.

Keke Palmer via Twitter

Keke Palmer exposed not-so-appealing meal at the 2021 Met Gala.

This year's theme was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion". For the menu, the chefs served the guests with completely vegan food. In addition to Emma and Junghyun, there were eight of New York's top chefs handling the food for the A-listers, including Fariyal Abdullahi, Nasim Alikhani, Lazarus Lynch, Erik Ramirez, Thomas Raquel, Sophia Roe, Simone Tong and Fabian von Hauske.

The main menu for the Monday event included a creamy barley with corn, pickled turnips and roasted maitake. Prior to the main course, the guests tucked into a fresh salad. For the dessert, the chefs made an apple mousse and apple confit with a calvados glaze, served in the shape of an apple. They also offered canapes that included collard greens hot chowder served on coconut buttermilk cornbread, black rice porcini arancini with pumpkin Calabrian chili sauce, as well as watermelon tart with smoked yuzu soy on a panipuri cracker.

