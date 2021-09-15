The Rolling Stones Unable to Attend Charlie Watts' Funeral Due to Covid

WENN Celebrity

Rumor has it, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood have been forced to skip the funeral of their drummer in U.K. because of the travel restrictions amid pandemic.

Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Rolling Stones were reportedly forced to miss bandmate Charlie Watts' funeral due to COVID-19 travel protocols.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood were not able to attend the small private ceremony in Devon, England last week (ends10Sep21), because they were stuck in Boston, Massachusetts, where they are rehearsing for their rescheduled world tour, which begins in Missouri on 26 September, according to The Sun.

Watts died on 24 August, almost three weeks after it was announced he would not take part in the upcoming Stones tour due to a health issue linked to a recent emergency surgery.

At the time he insisted his bandmates should find a replacement and tour without him, telling fans in a statement, "After all the disappointment with delays to the tour caused by Covid, I really don't want the many Stones fans in the States to have another postponement or cancellation. I have therefore asked my great friend Steve Jordan to stand in for me."

According to sources, Watts' funeral was a small affair with no fuss, in accordance with the late rocker's wishes.

A spokesman for the Stones has yet to confirm The Sun's story.

Following Charlie Watts' passing, the band's former tour manager also died. Mick Brigden, who also worked with Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Peter Frampton, and Carlos Santana, died at his home in Santa Rosa, California earlier this month. He was reportedly was digging a grave for his pet dog when he suffered an injury and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.