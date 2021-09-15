 
 

The Rolling Stones Unable to Attend Charlie Watts' Funeral Due to Covid

The Rolling Stones Unable to Attend Charlie Watts' Funeral Due to Covid
WENN
Celebrity

Rumor has it, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood have been forced to skip the funeral of their drummer in U.K. because of the travel restrictions amid pandemic.

  • Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Rolling Stones were reportedly forced to miss bandmate Charlie Watts' funeral due to COVID-19 travel protocols.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood were not able to attend the small private ceremony in Devon, England last week (ends10Sep21), because they were stuck in Boston, Massachusetts, where they are rehearsing for their rescheduled world tour, which begins in Missouri on 26 September, according to The Sun.

Watts died on 24 August, almost three weeks after it was announced he would not take part in the upcoming Stones tour due to a health issue linked to a recent emergency surgery.

  See also...

At the time he insisted his bandmates should find a replacement and tour without him, telling fans in a statement, "After all the disappointment with delays to the tour caused by Covid, I really don't want the many Stones fans in the States to have another postponement or cancellation. I have therefore asked my great friend Steve Jordan to stand in for me."

According to sources, Watts' funeral was a small affair with no fuss, in accordance with the late rocker's wishes.

A spokesman for the Stones has yet to confirm The Sun's story.

Following Charlie Watts' passing, the band's former tour manager also died. Mick Brigden, who also worked with Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Peter Frampton, and Carlos Santana, died at his home in Santa Rosa, California earlier this month. He was reportedly was digging a grave for his pet dog when he suffered an injury and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

You can share this post!

Halsey Explains Why She Ditched Met Gala After Attending NYFW

Kylie Jenner Planned to Reveal Baby's Gender at Met Gala Before Pulling Out of Event
Related Posts
The Rolling Stones' Former Tour Manager Dies After Injury While Digging Grave for Pet

The Rolling Stones' Former Tour Manager Dies After Injury While Digging Grave for Pet

The Rolling Stones to Get On With U.S. Tour Despite Charlie Watts' Death

The Rolling Stones to Get On With U.S. Tour Despite Charlie Watts' Death

The Rolling Stones Wish Drummer Charlie Watts Speedy Recovery as 'Show Must Go on'

The Rolling Stones Wish Drummer Charlie Watts Speedy Recovery as 'Show Must Go on'

The Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts to Be Replaced by Steve Jordan on U.S. Tour

The Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts to Be Replaced by Steve Jordan on U.S. Tour

Most Read
Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time
Celebrity

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

Rita Ora Named Style Icon at 2021 Fashion Media Awards

Rita Ora Named Style Icon at 2021 Fashion Media Awards

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet