Kylie Jenner Planned to Reveal Baby's Gender at Met Gala Before Pulling Out of Event

The pregnant member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan reportedly considered to make a big announcement about her unborn baby at the fashion's biggest night before calling off her appearance.

Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner was reportedly considering revealing the sex of her baby at the Met Gala.

The star confirmed she'd be absent from the event in New York via a social media post on Monday (13Sep21) and a source close to the Kylie Cosmetics mogul revealed she planned to use the event to reveal the sex of her baby, according to Entertainment Tonight.

However, Kylie - who already has three-year-old daughter Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott - instead decided to head home to Los Angeles after attending various events at New York Fashion Week.

Kylie has attended the Met Gala four times before, including in 2018, when she walked the red carpet for the first time with Travis.

And the reality star confirmed she's pregnant for a second time earlier this month.

Kylie posted a video on Instagram of her positive pregnancy test and gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at her undergoing an ultrasound scan.

The video clip also featured Kris Jenner, Kylie's mom, being given her scan results and then being overcome with emotion as she realises that her daughter is expecting another baby.

Later in Kylie's Instagram post, she is seen cradling her growing baby bump and celebrating the news with the rest of her family.

While Kylie was absent from the fashion's biggest night, Kris walked the red carpet in a black ensemble with a plunging neckline.

"Excited!" the proud grandmother exclaimed when talking about the upcoming addition to her Kardashian/Jenner family. "No. 11! Really great!"