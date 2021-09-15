 
 

Kylie Jenner Planned to Reveal Baby's Gender at Met Gala Before Pulling Out of Event

Kylie Jenner Planned to Reveal Baby's Gender at Met Gala Before Pulling Out of Event
Instagram
Celebrity

The pregnant member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan reportedly considered to make a big announcement about her unborn baby at the fashion's biggest night before calling off her appearance.

  • Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner was reportedly considering revealing the sex of her baby at the Met Gala.

The star confirmed she'd be absent from the event in New York via a social media post on Monday (13Sep21) and a source close to the Kylie Cosmetics mogul revealed she planned to use the event to reveal the sex of her baby, according to Entertainment Tonight.

However, Kylie - who already has three-year-old daughter Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott - instead decided to head home to Los Angeles after attending various events at New York Fashion Week.

Kylie has attended the Met Gala four times before, including in 2018, when she walked the red carpet for the first time with Travis.

And the reality star confirmed she's pregnant for a second time earlier this month.

  See also...

Kylie posted a video on Instagram of her positive pregnancy test and gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at her undergoing an ultrasound scan.

The video clip also featured Kris Jenner, Kylie's mom, being given her scan results and then being overcome with emotion as she realises that her daughter is expecting another baby.

Later in Kylie's Instagram post, she is seen cradling her growing baby bump and celebrating the news with the rest of her family.

While Kylie was absent from the fashion's biggest night, Kris walked the red carpet in a black ensemble with a plunging neckline.

"Excited!" the proud grandmother exclaimed when talking about the upcoming addition to her Kardashian/Jenner family. "No. 11! Really great!"

You can share this post!

The Rolling Stones Unable to Attend Charlie Watts' Funeral Due to Covid

Elliot Page Donned Queer Symbol on Met Gala Red Carpet Following Transgender Reveal
Related Posts
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Unable to Attend 2021 MET Gala

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Unable to Attend 2021 MET Gala

Kylie Jenner Flaunts Baby Bump in Crop Top During NYC Fashion Week Outing

Kylie Jenner Flaunts Baby Bump in Crop Top During NYC Fashion Week Outing

Kylie Jenner Confirms She's Expecting Second Child With Travis Scott in Emotional Clip

Kylie Jenner Confirms She's Expecting Second Child With Travis Scott in Emotional Clip

Kylie Jenner Hypes Up Buzz Over Bikini Line for Children

Kylie Jenner Hypes Up Buzz Over Bikini Line for Children

Most Read
Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time
Celebrity

Famed Psychologist Dr. Umar Johnson Weds 2 Women at the Same Time

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

Is Drake Confirming Johanna Leia Romance With Cozy-Up Picture?

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

'Doctor Who' Star Tanya Fear Missing in Los Angeles, Family and Pals Frantically Pleading for Help

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

MTV VMAs 2021: Billie Eilish Called 'Rude' for Her Apparent Shade at Jennifer Lopez

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

MTV VMAs: Travis Scott Snubs Kylie Jenner During VMAs Acceptance Speech

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Ashanti Cracks Up After Nick Cannon Proposes to Her at 2021 MTV VMAs

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Photos Show Pop Smoke's Grave Badly Destroyed After Vandalism

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

Prince William Meets First Responders to Mark 999 Day

Rita Ora Named Style Icon at 2021 Fashion Media Awards

Rita Ora Named Style Icon at 2021 Fashion Media Awards

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Savannah Guthrie Loses Her Cool When Sitting Next to Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper at US Open

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Kid Cudi and Russell Westbrook Bust Gender Stereotype by Wearing Skirts at New York Fashion Week

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

Rick Ross Gets Driver's License at 45 After Mom and Sister 'Pressured' Him to Take the Test

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet

MTV VMAs 2021: Conor McGregor Fights, Throws Drink at Machine Gun Kelly on Red Carpet