Halsey Explains Why She Ditched Met Gala After Attending NYFW
The 'Without Me' hitmaker defends her absence from the fashion's biggest night, explaining that it would be difficult for her to pump her breast milk at the event.

  • Sep 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Halsey gave the Met Gala a miss on Monday (13Sep21) night in order to feed their baby.

The new mum welcomed their first child back in July and, in a social media post, they explained why they didn't show up at the event after recently attending a New York Fashion Week party.

"I'm still breastfeeding," explained the singer. "I only had my baby 7 weeks ago. There's nothing more 'American fashion' than moms having to go back to work after just giving birth lol. (sic)."

They added, "I wouldn't have had a way to pump my breasts which would have been insanely painful. I understand I'm incredibly privileged to afford time off but the demands are still prevalent and the biology does not excuse me."

In a follow-up post, the "Without Me" hitmaker seemingly responded to critics, penning, "My only point was people expecting me to be there so soon after having a baby and how it's reflective of a more general social expectation of new moms in far more vulnerable positions. I wasn't complaining at all!!!!"

"I know a lot of my fans are parents but more aren't either and I feel fortunate to share my experiences in a way that can hopefully connect with everyone in their own way," they later added. "Per usual I'm learning in front of the whole world and I'm trying to do it with grace and composure."

"Idk I got leaky hurty boobs, a bloody swollen uterus, and a human being that depends on me as a life force. I recognize my privilege every single day and the time it affords me with my baby. but like it or not my body is gonna do what it wants. I'm doing my best to juggle it all!"

Halsey concluded, "I am so grateful. For my baby after everything I went through to get pregnant. For my undeserved comfort to spend time home. For the blessing to make art as a form of employment. But postpartum does not discriminate. That's all I meant to say."

