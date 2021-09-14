 
 

Tyrese Gibson Describes Entertainment Industry as 'Gigantic' Antics After 2021 MTV VMAs

When sharing his thoughts, the Roman Pearce depicter in 'Fast and Furious' film series says he misses 'the days when popularity was actually based on TALENT.'

  • Sep 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tyrese Gibson is sharing his thoughts following the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Believing that popularity is no longer "based on talent," the Roman Pearce depicter in "Fast and Furious" film series described the entertainment industry as "gigantic" antics.

The 42-year-old actor offered his two cents via Instagram Story on Monday, September 13. "Everything has become one gigantic ANTIC," he first wrote. "Award shows, social media, and life feels like one gigantic ANTIC."

"I miss the days when popularity was actually based on TALENT... hit records and hit movies," the singer/rapper added. "So I will sit back like most and continue to watch the s**t show... I guess it's all entertainment right? Lol. Whatever it takes just go viral."

Many people expressed how they agreed with Tyrese's remarks. One person noted, "He not lying, everything seem rigged now." Another commented, "He's right, I didn't waste my time watching it." A third added, "I AGREE WITH HIM. *STARES IN DISBELIEF*."

It is unknown whether Tyrese was addressing the Sunday, September 12 event, which took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. The show, however, was indeed spectacle as Machine Gun Kelly got into a brawl with UFC fighter Conor McGregor on the red carpet.

The altercation reportedly erupted after Conor approached MGK to ask for a photo. However, the boyfriend of Megan Fox turned him down, prompting the 33-year-old mixed martial artist to spill the drink on the rapper.

After the incident, Conor insisted to Entertainment Tonight that "nothing happened" between him and the Bloody Valentine singer. "I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean," the Irish native said. "I certainly don't fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don't even know the guy. I don't know anything about him, except that he's with Megan Fox."

