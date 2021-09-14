 
 

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Make Red Carpet Debut as Couple at 2021 Met Gala With Matching Gigantic Coats

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Make Red Carpet Debut as Couple at 2021 Met Gala With Matching Gigantic Coats
The 'Umbrella' hitmaker and her boyfriend turn heads with their custom look while walking the carpet late at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala.

AceShowbiz - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have made their romance red carpet official. When stepping out at the 2021 Met Gala as a couple, the "We Found Love" songstress and her boyfriend turned heads with their matching gigantic coats.

The 33-year-old self-made billionaire looked dazzling in an all-black Balenciaga Couture when walking the carpet late at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala on Monday, September 13. The top of her gown appeared like an oversized coat, while the bottom half tucked in for a mermaid-style skirt. The Grammy-winning artist completed her look with a black beanie, Bvlgaria jewels and diamond headpiece.

Matching with his girlfriend, A$AP also donned an oversized coat. His outfit included a colorful, patchwork design. The 32-year-old rapper later dropped his outerwear to reveal a black suit with jeweled embellishment on the collar.

Rihanna and A$AP were first rumored to be dating in 2013 after the A$AP Mob member served as the opening act for her "Diamonds World Tour". Though the "Praise the Lord" spitter once insisted they were just friends, the two-time Grammy-nominated rapper sparked romance rumors with the self-made billionaire yet again in the wake of his 2015 split from his ex-partner Chanel Iman.

More recently, it is reported that Rihanna and A$AP may be engaged "soon." A source close to the "Diamonds" hitmaker told Us Weekly in August, "These two are so madly in love, and it's true there's a lot of buzz in their circle about an engagement being in the works." The insider added, "Going by the hints Rocky's been dropping, [it] may well happen soon, but there's no pressure and what matters most to both of them is to keep building on this truly beautiful thing they've got going."

"They're very open with friends that it's unlike any connection they've ever experienced with anyone else and they see each other as life partners," the informant said of Rihanna and A$AP. The source continued, "They don't need a piece of paper to be happy, but Ri's a real romantic and her friends and family. Her mom [Monica Braithwaite], especially, would love to see her married."

