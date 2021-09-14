Watch Jennifer Aniston's Reaction After She Mishears Presenter Calls Her a 'Hooker'

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

During a Zoom interview for U.K.'s 'This Morning' show with her 'The Morning Show' co-star Reese Witherspoon, the 'Cake' actress is asked if she is a 'hugger' by presenter Josie Gibson.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aniston was caught in another minor gaffe during a TV interview. Appearing on U.K.'s "This Morning" show on Monday September 13, she hilariously freaked out after thinking the interviewer called her a "hooker."

The "Friends" alum made her appearance virtually by Zoom with her "The Morning Show" co-star Reese Witherspoon to talk about their AppleTV+ series. At one point, presenter Josie Gibson asked the 52-year-old if she is a "hugger," but she misheard it.

"Are you a hugger, Jen?" Josie asked. Looking taken aback by the question, the Rachel Green of "Friends" asked for confirmation, "A hooker," as Reese was seen bursting into a laughter.

The host quickly tried to make her question clear as she mimed hugging while explaining, "No, I did not say that! A hugger." Reese then played along with the misunderstanding, speaking on behalf of her co-star, "She's not a hooker."

Jen let the presenter know that it wasn't all her mistake, saying, "Sorry, it could've been a translation misunderstanding." Once she learned the real question, she replied, "Yes, I am a hugger."

Josie then explained why she had asked Jen if she was a hugger, noting how difficult the COVID-19 pandemic has been for huggers. "So this has been really hard for people like us," the presenter said. Reese once again poked fun at the misunderstanding, quipping, "But she's not a hooker, no."

"This Morning" hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield reportedly also weighed in on the awkward, yet hilarious moment. "That's the best thing I have ever seen on telly," said Holly, as Phillip noted, "She took being asked if she was a hooker very well."

The misunderstanding comes just several days after Jen's awkward interview on "The One Show", also with Reese. As presenter Jermaine Jenas asked what it was like to film scenes in the early-bird hours of the morning, the blonde beauty shared, "I learned the slow burn that it is. It's a very vampire state of life and mind that you guys live in. Everybody comes alive in the middle of the night, and it's a slow-moving train. I got there at 5 in the morning and the hallways were quiet and people are just slowly waking up, and then all of a sudden, the train starts moving and it gets crazier and crazier. It's utter chaos."

Jermaine then interrupted Jen to ask Reese if she is a morning person, while insinuating that the ex-wife of Brad Pitt doesn't like getting up early. "Reese, I've got to be honest with you, Jennifer's pretty much sold it to me that she's not a morning person," the former soccer player said.

Jen appeared to be stunned, asking uncomfortably, "Did I sell that to you?" to which Jermaine responded, "A little bit, a little bit." The "Horrible Bosses" star snapped back, "Did I get a good deal?" Jermaine then laughed awkwardly, before trying to get things move forward by asking Reese, "So, what about you, Reese?"

"No, I'm definitely a morning person. Jen and I talk about this all the time. I'm the morning person and she's more of a night person," Reese explained. "So, it actually works out because I do kind of the early morning scenes, and then by 4 o'clock I'm toast, and then Jen starts around 11 and 12, and then she can do the night scenes because I can't even think straight past 4 P.M."