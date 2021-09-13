 
 

Conor McGregor Trashes 'Little Vanilla Boy' Rapper Machine Gun Kelly After MTV VMAs Brawl

Playing down the scuffle on the red carpet of the Video Music Awards, the former UFC champion insists 'absolutely nothing' happened between him and the 'Bloody Valentine' rapper.

  • Sep 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Conor McGregor has broken his silence on his headline-making altercation with Machine Gun Kelly at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The rapper shaded the rapper as he played down the incident, insisting "absolutely nothing" between them.

Speaking to ET backstage at the Sunday, September 12 event, the fighter said of his scuffle with MGK, "Absolutely nothing. I don't know." He denied knowing the "Papercuts" singer, claiming, "He showed up, and I don't know. I don't know the guy."

Conor further trashed MGK as "little vanilla boy" rapper and stated that he only fought "real fighters." He stressed, "Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters, people that actually fight, you know what I mean." The Irish hunk added, "I certainly don't fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don't even know the guy. I don't know anything about him, except that he's with Megan Fox."

Despite Conor's denial of the fight, photos did capture his altercation with MGK on the red carpet of MTV VMAs. As reported before, the fight broke out as Conor approached MGK for a photo, which the latter turned down. Things reportedly got heated as MGK pushed Conor, who stumbled back and spilled his drink.

When he collected himself and whatever was left of his drink, Conor allegedly spilled the drink on MGK as well as MGK's girlfriend Megan, who was nearby. The two guys were separated before things got really ugly as the Irish boxer tried, but failed to lay a finger on his opponent.

Ja Rule, who also attended the event, relayed what he heard from other guests. "I heard there was a fight with Machine Gun and Conor McGregor just over there about 10 minutes ago," he told ET. "That's what I heard over there, I'm just relaying the message." He quipped, "I got the tea early."

Meanwhile, MGK refused to comment on the incident when speaking to Variety's Marc Malkin backstage. He covered the mic as his girlfriend Megan reportedly demurred, "We're not allowed to say."

