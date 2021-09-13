 
 

The Rolling Stones' Former Tour Manager Dies After Injury While Digging Grave for Pet

The Rolling Stones' Former Tour Manager Dies After Injury While Digging Grave for Pet
Celebrity

Mick Brigden who used to work with Mick Jagger and his bandmates as a tour manager has passed away at the age of 73 after suffering an injury while burying his dog.

  • Sep 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Rolling Stones have suffered a second major blow in less than a month - their former tour manager has died in a bizarre accident.

Mick Brigden, who also worked with Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Peter Frampton, and Carlos Santana, died at his home in Santa Rosa, California last week (ends10Sep21).

The 73 year old was digging a grave for his pet dog when he suffered an injury and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Brigden's wife, Julia Dreyer Brigden, has confirmed the news to local newspaper The Press Democrat.

  See also...

Born in England, Brigden was a protege of concert promoter Bill Graham and he took over the management division of the promoter's Bill Graham Presents organisation and helped launch Wolfgang Records.

Following Graham's death in 1991, Brigden and his management partner, Arnold Pustilnik, among others took over the company. He and Pustilnik sold the business in the early 2000s when Brigden opened MJJ Management with guitarist Joe Satriani, who has paid tribute to his late friend and business partner.

A statement reads, "It's been a crazy and wonderful 33 years of rock 'n' roll. I've never worked so hard, played so hard, laughed and cried so hard, made so much music and had so many worldwide adventures, and all with Mick by my side."

Brigden's death comes just weeks after the passing of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who lost his life on 24 August (21).

The band continued on with their tour following Charlie's passing.

You can share this post!

Drake Scores Biggest Debut in Over a Year as He Tops Hot 200 With 'Certified Lover Boy'

Revered Photographer David Bailey Diagnosed With Vascular Dementia
Related Posts
The Rolling Stones to Get On With U.S. Tour Despite Charlie Watts' Death

The Rolling Stones to Get On With U.S. Tour Despite Charlie Watts' Death

The Rolling Stones Wish Drummer Charlie Watts Speedy Recovery as 'Show Must Go on'

The Rolling Stones Wish Drummer Charlie Watts Speedy Recovery as 'Show Must Go on'

The Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts to Be Replaced by Steve Jordan on U.S. Tour

The Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts to Be Replaced by Steve Jordan on U.S. Tour

Rolling Stones Stars Pay Tribute to Late Toots Hibbert

Rolling Stones Stars Pay Tribute to Late Toots Hibbert

Most Read
Watch Offset's Reaction After He Almost Gets Bitten by Lion Cub in Dubai
Celebrity

Watch Offset's Reaction After He Almost Gets Bitten by Lion Cub in Dubai

Kim Kardashian Sparks Legal Feud With Neighbors Over Plans to Build Bunker

Kim Kardashian Sparks Legal Feud With Neighbors Over Plans to Build Bunker

Britney Spears Denies Photoshop and Filter Claims as She Strips Down to Her Thong in New Video

Britney Spears Denies Photoshop and Filter Claims as She Strips Down to Her Thong in New Video

Jhonni Blaze Reportedly 'Fine' After Missing for 'Several Days' Following Alarming Post

Jhonni Blaze Reportedly 'Fine' After Missing for 'Several Days' Following Alarming Post

Trina Engaged to Ray Almighty, Flaunting Her Engagement Ring on Instagram Live

Trina Engaged to Ray Almighty, Flaunting Her Engagement Ring on Instagram Live

Wendy Williams Appears Sick in Bathrobe After Canceling Promotional Events Due to 'Health Issues'

Wendy Williams Appears Sick in Bathrobe After Canceling Promotional Events Due to 'Health Issues'

Bill Cosby Halts Comeback Tour as Playboy Mansion Sexual Assault Case Is Reopened

Bill Cosby Halts Comeback Tour as Playboy Mansion Sexual Assault Case Is Reopened

Irina Shayk Rocks Cleavage-Baring Corset at New York Fashion Week Bulgari Party

Irina Shayk Rocks Cleavage-Baring Corset at New York Fashion Week Bulgari Party

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Claims He Was Hacked After Posting Ring Pic on Instagram

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Claims He Was Hacked After Posting Ring Pic on Instagram

Shaquille O'Neal Leaves Tinder Because His 'Hot' Match Didn't Believe It's Him

Shaquille O'Neal Leaves Tinder Because His 'Hot' Match Didn't Believe It's Him

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards React to Daughter's Shocking 'Abusive Household' Claims

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards React to Daughter's Shocking 'Abusive Household' Claims

Actor Antony Sher Diagnosed with Terminal Illness

Actor Antony Sher Diagnosed with Terminal Illness

Yung Miami Unfollows Joie Chavis After Diddy PDA Pics

Yung Miami Unfollows Joie Chavis After Diddy PDA Pics