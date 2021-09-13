The Rolling Stones' Former Tour Manager Dies After Injury While Digging Grave for Pet

Celebrity

Mick Brigden who used to work with Mick Jagger and his bandmates as a tour manager has passed away at the age of 73 after suffering an injury while burying his dog.

AceShowbiz - The Rolling Stones have suffered a second major blow in less than a month - their former tour manager has died in a bizarre accident.

Mick Brigden, who also worked with Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Peter Frampton, and Carlos Santana, died at his home in Santa Rosa, California last week (ends10Sep21).

The 73 year old was digging a grave for his pet dog when he suffered an injury and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Brigden's wife, Julia Dreyer Brigden, has confirmed the news to local newspaper The Press Democrat.

Born in England, Brigden was a protege of concert promoter Bill Graham and he took over the management division of the promoter's Bill Graham Presents organisation and helped launch Wolfgang Records.

Following Graham's death in 1991, Brigden and his management partner, Arnold Pustilnik, among others took over the company. He and Pustilnik sold the business in the early 2000s when Brigden opened MJJ Management with guitarist Joe Satriani, who has paid tribute to his late friend and business partner.

A statement reads, "It's been a crazy and wonderful 33 years of rock 'n' roll. I've never worked so hard, played so hard, laughed and cried so hard, made so much music and had so many worldwide adventures, and all with Mick by my side."

Brigden's death comes just weeks after the passing of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who lost his life on 24 August (21).

The band continued on with their tour following Charlie's passing.