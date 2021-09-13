 
 

Drake Scores Biggest Debut in Over a Year as He Tops Hot 200 With 'Certified Lover Boy'

Drake Scores Biggest Debut in Over a Year as He Tops Hot 200 With 'Certified Lover Boy'
Music

The 'In My feelings' hitmaker has pushed down last week's champion, Kanye West's 'Donda', to claim the first position on the Billboard all-genre albums chart.

  • Sep 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Drake has ended rap rival Kanye West's run at the top of the U.S. albums chart with the biggest debut in over a year.

"Certified Lover Boy" has debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 with 613,000 equivalent album units.

It's Drake's 10th chart-topper since "Thank Me Later" hit number one in 2010. The Canadian star is now one of only eight artists who can boast 10 or more number one albums in the 65-year history of the Billboard 200 chart.

The Beatles have the most with 19, followed by Jay-Z with 14, and Bruce Springsteen and Barbra Streisand with 11 each.

  See also...

"Certified Lover Boy" is also the biggest debut for a rap album since Drake's "Scorpion" two years ago.

Kanye's "Donda" slips to two on the new countdown while Iron Maiden earn their highest charting album ever with "Senjutsu" at three.

Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" slips to four while Sunday night's MTV Video Music Awards host Doja Cat's "Planet Her" rounds out the top five.

Drake also won race to No. 1 in U.K. albums chart. "Certified Lover Boy" bowed at the top spot as Iron Maiden and ABBA both made a return to the top 10.

  1. Drake - "Certified Lover Boy" (613,000 units)
  2. Kanye West - "DONDA" (141,000 units)
  3. Iron Maiden - "Senjutsu" (64,000 units)
  4. Olivia Rodrigo - "Sour" (61,000 units)
  5. Doja Cat - "Planet Her" (49,000units)
  6. Morgan Wallen - "Dangerous: The Double Album" (40,000 units)
  7. Billie Eilish - "Happier Than Ever" (39,000 units)
  8. The Kid LAROI - "F*ck Love" (39,000 units)
  9. Imagine Dragons - "Mercury - Act 1" (31,000 units)
  10. Rod Wave – "SoulFly" (30,000 units)

You can share this post!

Mariah Carey, Questlove, Octavia Spencer and More Lead Tributes on 9/11 Anniversary

MTV VMAs 2021: Megan Fox Looks Naked, Saweetie and Camila Cabello Stand Out on Red Carpet
Related Posts
Drake Wins Race to No. 1 in U.K. Albums Chart

Drake Wins Race to No. 1 in U.K. Albums Chart

Drake Delights Fans With Surprise Appearance During Future's Wireless Festival Set

Drake Delights Fans With Surprise Appearance During Future's Wireless Festival Set

Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Outshines Kanye West's 'Donda' in Streaming Battle

Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Outshines Kanye West's 'Donda' in Streaming Battle

Fans Think Drake Uses Kim Kardashian Lookalike in His New Video Amid Kanye West Feud

Fans Think Drake Uses Kim Kardashian Lookalike in His New Video Amid Kanye West Feud

Most Read
Chloe Bailey Flaunts Her Twerking Skills in 'Have Mercy' Music Video
Music

Chloe Bailey Flaunts Her Twerking Skills in 'Have Mercy' Music Video

DaBaby Unleashes New Track With Lil Wayne on 1st Anniversary of Brother's Death

DaBaby Unleashes New Track With Lil Wayne on 1st Anniversary of Brother's Death

Kendrick Lamar Leaves Fans Baffled With His Verse on Baby Keem's 'Range Brothers'

Kendrick Lamar Leaves Fans Baffled With His Verse on Baby Keem's 'Range Brothers'

Laura Mvula Feels 'Robbed' After Losing Out Mercury Prize to Arlo Parks

Laura Mvula Feels 'Robbed' After Losing Out Mercury Prize to Arlo Parks

Kiss Resume Tour After Delay Due to Covid, Coldplay to Open Zero-Carbon Arena in Seattle

Kiss Resume Tour After Delay Due to Covid, Coldplay to Open Zero-Carbon Arena in Seattle

Kings of Leon's Song Played in Space Is Up for Grab as NFT

Kings of Leon's Song Played in Space Is Up for Grab as NFT

Steve Perry Announces First Christmas Album 'The Season'

Steve Perry Announces First Christmas Album 'The Season'

Drake Delights Fans With Surprise Appearance During Future's Wireless Festival Set

Drake Delights Fans With Surprise Appearance During Future's Wireless Festival Set

Fleetwood Mac's Manager: Lindsey Buckingham Is Responsible for His Own Exit From Band

Fleetwood Mac's Manager: Lindsey Buckingham Is Responsible for His Own Exit From Band

Korn Find Replacement for Guitarist Following Covid-19 Diagnosis

Korn Find Replacement for Guitarist Following Covid-19 Diagnosis

Nicki Minaj Shades 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Over 'Seeing Green' Snub

Nicki Minaj Shades 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Over 'Seeing Green' Snub

Justin Timberlake Celebrate 15th Anniversary of Life-Changing LP 'Futuresex/Lovesounds'

Justin Timberlake Celebrate 15th Anniversary of Life-Changing LP 'Futuresex/Lovesounds'

Ed Sheeran Looks Back at His Pre-Success Journey to Mark 10th Anniversary of His First Album

Ed Sheeran Looks Back at His Pre-Success Journey to Mark 10th Anniversary of His First Album