Drake Scores Biggest Debut in Over a Year as He Tops Hot 200 With 'Certified Lover Boy'

Music

The 'In My feelings' hitmaker has pushed down last week's champion, Kanye West's 'Donda', to claim the first position on the Billboard all-genre albums chart.

Sep 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Drake has ended rap rival Kanye West's run at the top of the U.S. albums chart with the biggest debut in over a year.

"Certified Lover Boy" has debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 with 613,000 equivalent album units.

It's Drake's 10th chart-topper since "Thank Me Later" hit number one in 2010. The Canadian star is now one of only eight artists who can boast 10 or more number one albums in the 65-year history of the Billboard 200 chart.

The Beatles have the most with 19, followed by Jay-Z with 14, and Bruce Springsteen and Barbra Streisand with 11 each.

"Certified Lover Boy" is also the biggest debut for a rap album since Drake's "Scorpion" two years ago.

Kanye's "Donda" slips to two on the new countdown while Iron Maiden earn their highest charting album ever with "Senjutsu" at three.

Olivia Rodrigo's "Sour" slips to four while Sunday night's MTV Video Music Awards host Doja Cat's "Planet Her" rounds out the top five.

Drake also won race to No. 1 in U.K. albums chart. "Certified Lover Boy" bowed at the top spot as Iron Maiden and ABBA both made a return to the top 10.