Revered Photographer David Bailey Diagnosed With Vascular Dementia

Instagram Celebrity

The 83-year-old British photographer opens up on his struggle with health problems and reveals that he has been battling vascular dementia for three years.

Sep 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Revered British photographer David Bailey has been diagnosed with vascular dementia.

The snapper's condition causes symptoms including changes in mood or behaviour, confusion, and slow thinking.

Bailey tells The Times he was first diagnosed three years ago and admits it's a "f**king bore."

"It's just one of those things," he tells the publication. "In some ways it's good: I can see a film and forget it, then enjoy it again two years later. And it doesn't seem to affect my work at all."

The 83-year-old photographer also reveals his diagnosis has made him live life to the full.

"You make the most of every day, because there might not be a tomorrow...," The Intruder director explains. "(My wife) Catherine and I have been together 40 years. That's a long time. Especially when you've only got three months' memory. I still like her as much as I always liked her. You can forget about love in relationships and all that romantic nonsense. If you like somebody you like them."

In a 2010 interview, the photographer opened up about his marriage. "We just drifted apart. She was in Paris, I was in London. She phoned me once and said, 'Oh, Bailey, it's great.' 'What's great?' 'We got divorced today.' I said, 'Is that great?' She said, 'Yes, it means now we can be lovers.' "

Meanwhile, last year, he talked about his health issues in a separate interview. As he explained his frequent coughing, he said, "I've got asthma, too. Well, I haven't got asthma. My lungs are scarred from psittacosis because I had parrots."