Rita Ora Named Style Icon at 2021 Fashion Media Awards

The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actress has been lauded at the awards show as a part of New York Fashion Week as she receives Style Icon accolade in the Big Apple.

  • Sep 12, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rita Ora has been honoured for her style savvy as part of New York Fashion Week.

The singer was presented with the Style Icon award at The Daily Front Row's 2021 Fashion Media Awards on Thursday night (09Sep21) by pal Charli XCX.

"Thank you so much @dailyfrontrow for giving me the style ICON award," Ora said. "All I've ever wanted was to inspire others to be themselves. All you can be is the best version of you and I promise you that's enough."

"Thank you to all before me who helped carve the way to freedom and acceptance. My creativity and music has helped guide my love for fashion more then ever and I hope I can continue to inspire others to be themselves."

Rita wore an Antonio Grimaldi couture dress for the awards ceremony while Charli opted for a Stella McCartney number.

  See also...

New York Fashion Week were glittered with Hollywood stars like Irina Shayk and Katie Holmes.

Irina attended Bulgari event. She was joined by Martha Hunt, Dove Cameron, Maddie Ziegler, Lisa Rinna's daughter Amelia Hamlin, and actress Eiza Gonzalez.

Meanwhile, Katie supported the grand opening of the Vacheron Constantin boutique. She was spotted with Chanel Iman, Alan Cumming, Nico Tortorella, Karen Elson, Eric Rutherford, Michelle Hicks, and "The Real Housewives of New York City" alum Dorinda Medley.

Another famous face spotted out and about in the Big Apple amid fashion week was Kylie Jenner.

