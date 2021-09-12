Jennifer Hudson Shows Off 'EGO' Ring After Bagging Her First Emmy

Instagram TV

The former 'American Idol' contestant is celebrating as she takes home Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program accolade for her role as a 'Baba Yaga' producer.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Hudson is one award away from achieving EGOT status after winning her first Emmy.

The singer and actress has been honoured with the Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program accolade for her role as an executive producer on "Baba Yaga", and now she just needs a Tony Award to join the select few who have picked up an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony (EGOT).

The "Cats" star bagged an Oscar for her role in "Dreamgirls" in 2007 and she has two Grammys to her name.

Jennifer took to Instagram to share a golden ring, shaped in the word "EGO", as she admitted she had been waiting for this day to come.

She captioned the post, "Wow God wow!!!!!!! I've had this ring for quite some time! For me it always represented this day, the day I would say I have an EGO! Emmy, Grammy and Oscar! What a early bday gift ! U can't limit God!!!! It's only a story God could write and heights only God can top! U will always see me try! And I hope u will too! (sic)"

Jennifer will join the likes of Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend, and Whoopi Goldberg in the EGOT club if she does go on to win a Tony.

Jennifer Hudson recently starred in Aretha Franklin biopic "Respect" which she also executive produced.

The songstress would love to front an Oprah Winfrey movie next.