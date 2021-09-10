Brooke Burke Engaged to Scott Rigsby on Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Celebrity

After two years of dating, the former 'Dancing with the Stars' host was surprised with a marriage proposal by her commercial real estate developer boyfriend while celebrating her birthday.

AceShowbiz - Brooke Burke is set to walk down the aisle with her boyfriend Scott Rigsby. After two years of dating, the former host of "Dancing with the Stars" has gotten engaged to her commercial real estate developer beau.

The TV personality celebrated her 50th birthday with Scott and a few other family and friends on Wednesday, September 8. During the special occasion, Scott asked her to marry him, according to Daily Mail.

In photos obtained by the outlet, Brooke could be seen wearing a massive diamond ring on her wedding ring finger, as she sipped on white wine and kissed Scott on board a luxury yacht. In the pictures, the TV hostess donned a tiny peach bikini, showing her fit physique.

After having a lavish birthday celebration, Brooke shared a trio of photos from the festivities on her Instagram feed. "VIRGO. Birthday Vibes," she captioned a Wednesday post, which featured an image of her posing with her now-fiance.

On Thursday, Brooke shared another post, with more photos of her and Scott. In the caption, she added a special shout-out to her 52-year-old beau that read, "Following my birthday bliss, so thankful for family, friends & of course birthday cake [love] Rigs."

Brooke and Scott started dating in 2019. Three months after news of their romance broke, the couple made their relationship red carpet official at Operation Smile's Hollywood Fight Night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in November 2019. That same day, the TV personality told reporters that her kids "really like" Scott. She shares 13-year-old son Shaya and 14-year-old daughter Heaven Rain with her ex David Charvet. She is also a mom to her daughters 21-year-old Neriah and 19-year-old Sierra, whom she shares with ex Garth Fisher.

Of her relationship with Scott, Brooke told Entertainment Tonight in January that their romance was "pretty serious." At the time, she also gushed over her soon-to-be husband as saying, "He's amazing and loving and kind and sexy and sweet and fun. I'm really, really happy right now, and we're enjoying each other's company, and it's growing and it feels right."





