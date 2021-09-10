 
 

'Police Academy' Actor Art Metrano Died of Natural Causes at 84

'Police Academy' Actor Art Metrano Died of Natural Causes at 84
Celebrity

According to his son Harry, the stand-up comedian, best known for playing police captain Ernie Mauser in the film, passed away at his home in Aventura, Florida.

  • Sep 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Art Metrano has passed away. The Brooklyn-born actor, best known for his role as police captain Ernie Mauser in "Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment" and "Police Academy 3: Back in Training", died of natural causes at the age of 84.

On Thursday, September 9, the stand-up comedian's son Harry told TMZ that his father passed away at his home in Aventura, Florida on Wednesday, September 8. Following his father's passing, Harry said that he didn't just lose his dad, but also his best friend and mentor. "He was and will always be the toughest man I know," Harry mourned over his father's death. He went on to say, "I have never met someone who has overcome more adversities than him."

In a separate statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Art's family explained, "Art would want all of his friends and family to continue to smile when they think of him." The late funnyman's family members continued to say that he wanted his loved ones "to laugh and continue on celebrating life."

  See also...

Harry also recalled moments when his father fell off a ladder while working on the roof of his Los Angeles home, landing on his head and fracturing his first, second and seventh vertebrae in September 1989. The incident left him a quadriplegic. "He was at the peak of his career when that happened, and then it just stopped," he told the publication. "But he managed to enjoy life and overcome adversity."

While hospitalized for two months after his fall, Art himself opened up that he couldn't move his hands but his wife Rebecca brought him a voice-activated recorder. "In 1990, I had all the little cassettes transcribed. It actually made me cry. It was really cathartic for me," Art said in a 2001 interview.

Art is survived by his wife Jamie, his first wife Rebecca, his sons Harry, who is married to his wife Melissa, Zoe, Roxanne and Howard as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

You can share this post!

Brooke Burke Engaged to Scott Rigsby on Her 50th Birthday

Tiffany Haddish Claps Back at Troll Disapproving Her Relationship With Common
Most Read
50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death
Celebrity

50 Cent Slammed for Insensitive Posts After Michael K. Williams' Death

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Kodak Black Reportedly Expecting Baby Girl With Girlfriend Maranda Johnson

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

Wiz Khalifa Serenades Keyshia Cole With a Little Song at Las Vegas Club

'Harry Potter' Star Miriam Margolyes Opens Up on Horrible Treatment by Monty Python Stars

'Harry Potter' Star Miriam Margolyes Opens Up on Horrible Treatment by Monty Python Stars

Yung Miami Trolled After Diddy Is Caught Kissing Joie Chavis

Yung Miami Trolled After Diddy Is Caught Kissing Joie Chavis

Fans Suspect Quando Rondo Is Gay After He Posts Eyebrow-Raising Video

Fans Suspect Quando Rondo Is Gay After He Posts Eyebrow-Raising Video

LeBron James Flashes His Bulge in Compression Pants During Workout Session

LeBron James Flashes His Bulge in Compression Pants During Workout Session

Lil Mama Refuses Fake Tributes When She Dies Following Michael K. Williams' Passing

Lil Mama Refuses Fake Tributes When She Dies Following Michael K. Williams' Passing

Michael K. Williams Told Fans Not to Pity or Cry for Him Before His Death

Michael K. Williams Told Fans Not to Pity or Cry for Him Before His Death

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

Kirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Accuses His Mom of Abuse and Assault During Livestream

Led Zeppelin Almost Went to Hiatus Before John Bonham's Death, Biographer Says

Led Zeppelin Almost Went to Hiatus Before John Bonham's Death, Biographer Says

Kim Kardashian Called Out by Tyson Beckford for Her Past 'Dumba**' Remark About His Sexuality

Kim Kardashian Called Out by Tyson Beckford for Her Past 'Dumba**' Remark About His Sexuality

Tiffany Haddish Wants Common to Buy Her House Instead of Engagement Ring

Tiffany Haddish Wants Common to Buy Her House Instead of Engagement Ring