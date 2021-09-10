 
 

One Person Injured as Trippie Redd's Tour Bus Is Shot Up in Baltimore

A passenger bus carrying 10 'concert support crew' members was targeted in a shooting when departing from the MECU Pavilion and heading toward a nearby airport.

  Sep 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Trippie Redd's tour bus was shot up in Baltimore, Maryland. The bus, which was said to be a part of the rapper's road crew, was targeted in a shooting early on Tuesday morning, September 7.

The bus was passing Baltimore-Washington Parkway in the area of interstate 195 at around 3 A.M. local time when a motorist fired shots at it, police have confirmed. Elena Russo, spokeswoman for the Maryland State Police, said the bus was headed to Baltimore-Washington International Airport from Baltimore's MECU Pavilion.

As reported by The Baltimore Sun, the bus carried 10 "concert support crew" members. It was shot multiple times on the passenger side. After the shooting, the driver pulled the bus off the road and into the departure lanes at BWI. Police reported that one person, the bus driver, was injured in the attack and was "immediately transported to the hospital."

The bus driver was struck by at least one bullet, according to the report. More information about the victim or his condition has not been available, but none of the passengers aboard the bus were injured in the incident.

Maryland 295 was shut down in the area of Nursery Road until about 9:20 A.M. while crime scene investigators collected evidence. Police have also asked anyone with information about the shooting to come forward but so far no one has been charged.

Trippie, whose real name is Michael Lamar White II, performed at MECU Pavilion on the Inner Harbor's Pier Six on Monday night. The Canton, Ohio rapper is currently on the road for his "Trip at Knight Tour" in support of his latest album "Trip at Knight". The tour, which kicked off in Minneapolis on August 25, is scheduled to run until October 6 when it will wrap up in Los Angeles.

