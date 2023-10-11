 

Brooke Burke Wanted to Have 'Affair' With Derek Hough While on 'DWTS'

The winner of 'Dancing With the Stars' season 7 admits she was so smitten by her pro partner that she wanted to hook up with him while competing for the Mirror Ball on the show.

  • Oct 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Brooke Burke confessed she "would have had an affair" with Derek Hough on "Dancing With the Stars". The 52-year-old star competed and won the seventh season of the ABC reality competition in 2008, and admitted that even though she was dating her now ex-husband David Charvet at the time, admitted that she could have been unfaithful with her professional partner.

"I just thought [Derek] was so young and green and safe. I had no idea he would be such a powerful, badass choreographer and had I not been married... I would have actually hoped we would have had a love affair. I would have had an affair with him," she said on the "Sex, Lies and Spray Tans" podcast.

Brooke explained, "But listen, let me tell you why. You are intertwined with someone's body when you're not a dancer. There is no way that I have ever been so connected - besides with a lover or a husband - than I was with Derek. And it's every single day. So for three months, you are in someone's arms. Why do you think people fall in love? You smell them, you feel them, you're breathing with them."

The TV host went on to explain that competing on a ballroom can be "more intimate than making love" if the "energy" is there. She said, "It can be more intimate than making love in a bedroom - you're making love on a dance floor, you feel more connected."

"If you have energy, you're doing this dance and you're in the rhythm, and then there's trust, then you're sharing fear, you're doing something you've never done. How many times do you go through an experience with someone where they're all you've got?"

