 
 

Mana Announced as Special Honoree for 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Mana Announced as Special Honoree for 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards
WENN
Music

Fher Olvera and his bandmates are scheduled to receive the Icon Award at the upcoming Billboard Latin Music Awards which will take place later this month.

  • Sep 5, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mexican rockers MANA are to be honoured with the Icon Award at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

The Grammy-winning stars, led by singer Fher Olvera, will be recognised for being the "most distinguished band in their genre."

Olvera and his bandmates Alex Gonzalez, Sergio Vallin, and Juan Calleros will be feted during the awards ceremony, set to take place on 23 September (21).

Mana will also be performing their new single, a remake of the classic "El Reloj Cucu", with 12-year-old singer Mabel at the show.

Meanwhile, Paquita la del Barrio will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

  See also...

This year's nominations for Billboard Latin Music Awards are dominated by Bad Bunny with a total of 22 nods. Maluma follows with 11, J Balvin with 9, while Karol G, Anuel AA, and Black Eyed Peas have 8 mentions each.

Bad Bunny, Maluma, J Balvin, and Anuel AA are pitted against one another for the top prize, Artist of the Year. Ozuna also joined the fierce competition.

Meanwhile, will.i.am and his bandmates are up against Dua Lipa, Ne-Yo, Nicki Minaj, and The Weeknd for Crossover Artist of the Year.

Black Eyed Peas receive numerous nominations for their "Ritmo" collaboration with J Balvin for movie "Bad Boys for Life" and another song "Mamacita" with Ozuna and J. Rey Soul. Nicki gets multiple nods for her "Tusa" collaboration with Karol G while The Weeknd is recognized for his "Hawai" due with Maluma.

Dua Lipa, meanwhile, released "Un Dia (One Day)" with J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and Tainy last year while Ne-Yo recorded "Me Quedare Contigo" with Pitbull, Lenier, and El Micha.

You can share this post!

JLS Star Recalls Having 'Goosebumps' When Recording Ed Sheeran-Written Song

Boyzone Members Creating Whatsapp Group to Stay in Touch

Most Read
Lil Nas X Accepts Kid Cudi's Collaboration Offer as Black Male Artists 'Don't Wanna Work With' Him
Music

Lil Nas X Accepts Kid Cudi's Collaboration Offer as Black Male Artists 'Don't Wanna Work With' Him

Kanye West Sets Himself on Fire in 'Come to Life' Music Video

Kanye West Sets Himself on Fire in 'Come to Life' Music Video

Fans Believe Kanye West Hints That Kim Kardashian Cheated on Him in 'Lord I Need You'

Fans Believe Kanye West Hints That Kim Kardashian Cheated on Him in 'Lord I Need You'

Lil Nas X Celebrates Debut Album 'Montero' With Eyebrow-Raising Pregnancy Photos

Lil Nas X Celebrates Debut Album 'Montero' With Eyebrow-Raising Pregnancy Photos

Drake Flaunts Dad Bod in Hilarious 'Way 2 Sexy' Music Video Ft. Future and Young Thug

Drake Flaunts Dad Bod in Hilarious 'Way 2 Sexy' Music Video Ft. Future and Young Thug

John Lennon's 'Imagine' Gets Planned Global Party for Its 50th Anniversary Celebration

John Lennon's 'Imagine' Gets Planned Global Party for Its 50th Anniversary Celebration

Peppa Pig Mocks Kanye West After Getting Better Album Review

Peppa Pig Mocks Kanye West After Getting Better Album Review

Lady GaGa to Perform Jazz Classics at Global Live-Streamed Concert

Lady GaGa to Perform Jazz Classics at Global Live-Streamed Concert

Nathalie Emmanuel Adds Criticisms of Cheryl's R'n'B Music Podcast

Nathalie Emmanuel Adds Criticisms of Cheryl's R'n'B Music Podcast

Olly Murs Praised for Stopping Concert When Young Fan Had Seizure

Olly Murs Praised for Stopping Concert When Young Fan Had Seizure

Drake Finally Releases 'Certified Lover Boy' After Some Delays

Drake Finally Releases 'Certified Lover Boy' After Some Delays

Kanye West Blocked by Officials From Moving Childhood Home to Album Listening Party

Kanye West Blocked by Officials From Moving Childhood Home to Album Listening Party

Drake Hints at 'Certified Lover Boy' Collaborators Ahead of Album Release

Drake Hints at 'Certified Lover Boy' Collaborators Ahead of Album Release