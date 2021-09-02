 
 

Pusha T Appears to Shade Drake by Liking Post Criticizing 'Certified Lover Boy' Cover Art

Pusha T Appears to Shade Drake by Liking Post Criticizing 'Certified Lover Boy' Cover Art
WENN/FayesVision
Celebrity

The 'Mercy' spitter, who has been feuding with the 'God's Plan' hitmaker for years, proves that he is not a fan of the artwork that features 12 pregnant women emojis in various skin tones.

  • Sep 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pusha T has yet to put his feud with Drake to rest. Having been at odds with the Canadian star for years, the "If You Know You Know" rapper appeared to shade his nemesis by liking a social media post criticizing his "Certified Lover Boy" cover art.

The artwork, which features 12 pregnant women emojis in various skin tones, was reposted by an individual on Instagram. On the top of the snap, there was a note that read, "Tell me the (art) world values mediocre White cis-male artists above all else Without telling me the (art) world values mediocre White cis-male artists above all else."

In the caption, the critic wrote, "Ah love the smell of caucasity in the morning." The user then sarcastically stated, "Thanks @champagnepapi for reaffirming the utter mediocrity that rises to the top of the art world!"

  See also...

Pusha and Drake's feud was recently reignited after the 33-year-old heartthrob took aim at Kanye West on his and Trippie Redd's collaborative single "Betrayal". His verse reads, "All these fools I'm beefin' that I barely know/ Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go/ Ye ain't changin' s**t for me, it's set in stone."

Having caught wind of the diss, Kanye shared on Instagram a screenshot of a group chat of eight people where he added Pusha. After sending an image of Joaquin Phoenix as Joker, the Yeezy designer declared, "I live for this. I've been f**ked with by nerd a** jock n***as like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you."

The beef between Pusha and Drake began after the "Mercy" rapper released a song titled "The Story of Adidon" in which he alleged that Drake was hiding a son. In May 2018, Pusha claimed that he got the information from the estranged husband of Kim Kardashian.

You can share this post!

Skylar Astin and Lisa Stelly 'Still Love and Support' Each Other Despite Split

Related Posts
Pusha T Fears This Would Happen During His 2011 Coachella Performance With Kanye West

Pusha T Fears This Would Happen During His 2011 Coachella Performance With Kanye West

Report: Pusha T Takes Aim at Drake in Track Left Off Pop Smoke's Album

Report: Pusha T Takes Aim at Drake in Track Left Off Pop Smoke's Album

Pusha T Introduces First Child Days After Wife Gave Birth

Pusha T Introduces First Child Days After Wife Gave Birth

Pusha T Removes 'Hunting Season' From Streaming Services Due to Pop Smoke's Death

Pusha T Removes 'Hunting Season' From Streaming Services Due to Pop Smoke's Death

Most Read
IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide
Celebrity

IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Pink Slammed by Teen YouTube Star Piper Rockelle Over Concerns She's Being Exploited by Mom

Pink Slammed by Teen YouTube Star Piper Rockelle Over Concerns She's Being Exploited by Mom

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'

Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall

Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall