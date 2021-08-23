 
 

Kanye West Defended by Consequence After Drake Shades Him on Trippie Redd's 'Betrayal'

WENN/Instagram/Instar
Music

The 'Donda' artist himself apparently responds to the 'God's Plan' spitter's diss by sharing a screenshot of a group chat where he adds the latter's nemesis Pusha T.

  • Aug 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has found support in his frequent collaborator, Consequence. Upon learning that Drake took aim at the "Donda" artist on his and Trippie Redd's "Betrayal", the "Don't Forget Em" spitter was quick to jump to the Yeezy designer's defense.

Making use of Twitter on Saturday, August 21, Consequence shared a screenshot of Drake's verse on the new track from Trippie's album "Trip at Knight". It read, "All these fools I'm beefin' that I barely know/ Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go/ Ye ain't changin' s**t for me, it's set in stone."

In the accompaniment of the post, Consequence argued, "F**k a Betrayal. It's the Disrespect for me dawg. Wit Trippie Redd Shotgun." The 44-year-old MC then added, "Respect my team. It's party time."

  See also...

Kanye himself has seemingly responded to Drake's diss through a since-deleted Instagram post. On Saturday, the estranged husband of Kim Kardashian put out a screenshot of a group chat of eight people where he added Pusha T.

In the chat box, Kanye could be seen sending an image of Joaquin Phoenix as Joker. Alongside the snap, he wrote, "I live for this. I've been f**ked with by nerd a** jock n***as like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you."

Kanye and Drake have been feuding for years after the former was brought into the Canadian rapper's infamous feud with Pusha. In May 2018, Pusha released a song titled "The Story of Adidon" in which he alleged that Drake was hiding a son. Pusha then claimed that he got the information from Kanye.

Regardless, Kanye and Drake have made fans feel anxious for months with their respective impending albums "Donda" and "Certified Lover Boy". In July, Consequence insinuated that the father of four would release his 10th album once Drake did. "We looking for @drake drop date. @THEREALSWIZZ Line It Up!!! #DropYaLo," Consequence tweeted at that time.

