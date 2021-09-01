 
 

Soulja Boy Urges Kanye West to Apologize to Taylor Swift in Fiery Twitter Rant

Soulja Boy Urges Kanye West to Apologize to Taylor Swift in Fiery Twitter Rant
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

Not stopping there, the 'Pretty Boy Swag' rapper also appears to challenge the 'Donda' artist to a boxing match, writing on his Twitter account, 'Let's get in the ring?'

  • Sep 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Soulja Boy apparently isn't done ripping Kanye West on social media. The "Kiss Me Thru the Phone" rapper took to his Twitter account to further put the "Donda" artist, calling him out for his controversial antic against Taylor Swift at the 2009 VMAs.

On Tuesday, August 31, Soulja wrote on the blue bird app, "U P***y. U really wore that trump hat too." Draco then addressed Kanye's controversial move when he interrupted Taylor's speech when she was announced as the winner of Best Female Video for "You Belong with Me" at the event. "You did a-lot of corny s**t in ur career and got a pass. B***h a** n***a apologize to Taylor swift @kanyewest."

Soulja also added, "If u would have ran on stage and snatched a mic from my hand I would have knocked yo a** out live on MTV."

In a separate post, the "Pretty Boy Swag" spitter bragged about being "the first rapper" with Kanye's estranged wife Kim Kardashian. Not stopping there, Soulja also appeared to challenge Kanye to a boxing match, writing, "I wanna fight. Do u know how to fight? @kanyewest I feel like u a h*e. Let's get in the ring? I don't take s**t from NOBODY. I don't give a f**k who u are."

  See also...

Soulja Boy slammed Kanye West in a series of tweets

Soulja Boy slammed Kanye West in a series of tweets.

Soulja has been taking digs at Kanye as he claimed that the "Gold Digger" rapper removed his verse on "Remote Control" which was included in his new album "Donda". Following the album's release on Sunday, Soulja shared text messages from Kanye that read, "I love you bro. You're a genius. Wanna work with you on the new GAP campaign. And my new album." The song, however, features Young Thug instead.

After calling Ye "weird af," Soulja tweeted at the time, "Idk how to feel, Kanye sent me that song 'remote control' and I don't hear my verse on it. hmm f**k that n***a."

"Donda" was put available on the Apple Music and Spotify platforms early on Sunday morning. Kanye, however, claimed that it was released without his approval. Slamming his label, the rapper tweeted, "Universal put my album out without my approval and they blocked 'Jail 2' from being on the album," referring to his and DaBaby's collaborative track which was supposed to be featured on "Donda".

You can share this post!

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

Dennis Rodman's Infamous Trip During 1998 NBA Championships to Be Made Into Film '48 Hours in Vegas'
Related Posts
Soulja Boy Almost Gets Into a Fight as He Appears High on Stage

Soulja Boy Almost Gets Into a Fight as He Appears High on Stage

Fans React Hilariously to Soulja Boy Signing Chet Hanks to His Label

Fans React Hilariously to Soulja Boy Signing Chet Hanks to His Label

Soulja Boy and Aaron Carter Involed in Online Back-and-Forth Over Boxing Challenge

Soulja Boy and Aaron Carter Involed in Online Back-and-Forth Over Boxing Challenge

Soulja Boy Offers Medicinal-Quality Marijuana With New Cannabis Brand 'Soulja Exotics'

Soulja Boy Offers Medicinal-Quality Marijuana With New Cannabis Brand 'Soulja Exotics'

Most Read
IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide
Celebrity

IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's Boxing Match Called 'Rigged' After the YouTuber's Shocking Win

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's Boxing Match Called 'Rigged' After the YouTuber's Shocking Win

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

SpotemGottem Wanted by Police for Allegedly Bragging About Murder

SpotemGottem Wanted by Police for Allegedly Bragging About Murder

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

Chris Brown Calls Kanye West 'Whole H*e' in Now-Deleted Post

Chris Brown Calls Kanye West 'Whole H*e' in Now-Deleted Post

Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'