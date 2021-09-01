 
 

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle
Instagram
Celebrity

In a new social media post, Brentt Leakes states he now realizes that 'time is so f**king valuable' after learning it the 'hard' way by watching his father Gregg Leakes fight his cancer.

  • Sep 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes' son has a special reminder for his social media followers. Knowing that he has less time to spend with father Gregg Leakes amid the latter's cancer battle, Brentt Leakes encouraged his fans and friends on Instagram to "create memories" with their loved ones.

On Tuesday, August 31, the 22-year-old made use of Instagram Story to post a clip of his night driving. "Spend time with your loved one every chance you get. Time is so f**king valuable dog. I can't express it," he first wrote alongside the video.

"I'm learning the hard way watching my dad fight every day," Brentt went on explaining. "Please go create memories with ya people."

  See also...

Brentt's post came just two days after his mom NeNe expressed her sorrow on Instagram. On Sunday, the Roz Washington depicter on "Glee" shared a note that read, "Broken," along with a praying hands and a broken heart emoji.

Just one day prior to that, NeNe shared an update on her husband while she was at her Linnethia Lounge in Duluth, Georgia. "My husband is transitioning to the other side," she told the crowd after she was called "rude" for not acknowledging a birthday at the venue. "You don't know what we're dealing with right now."

"We walked in this lounge because we had to walk in this lounge because this is our business. So, when people approach and say, 'You're rude because you don't want to say happy birthday,' my husband is at home dying," the TV personality went on. "I don't want to say, 'Happy birthday.' "

Gregg had been diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018 and he was in remission for two years. In June, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum revealed that her spouse was undergoing surgery to deal with the cancer's return.

NeNe and Gregg first tied the knot in 1997. They got divorced in 2011 but remarried in 2013. While she only shares Brentt with Gregg, the reality star has another son named Bryson Rashard Bryant from a previous relationship.

You can share this post!

Lance Bass Hopes to Host 'The Bachelor' for LGBTQ Community

Soulja Boy Urges Kanye West to Apologize to Taylor Swift in Fiery Twitter Rant
Related Posts
NeNe Leakes Says She's 'Broken' as Husband Gregg Is 'Dying' Amid Cancer Battle

NeNe Leakes Says She's 'Broken' as Husband Gregg Is 'Dying' Amid Cancer Battle

NeNe Leakes' Husband Gregg Is Home Following 6-Week Cancer Treatment

NeNe Leakes' Husband Gregg Is Home Following 6-Week Cancer Treatment

NeNe Leakes Asks for Prayers as She Reveals Husband Gregg's Cancer Has Returned

NeNe Leakes Asks for Prayers as She Reveals Husband Gregg's Cancer Has Returned

NeNe Leakes Shuts Down Reports of Her Being Dropped by Entire Team

NeNe Leakes Shuts Down Reports of Her Being Dropped by Entire Team

Most Read
IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide
Celebrity

IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's Boxing Match Called 'Rigged' After the YouTuber's Shocking Win

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's Boxing Match Called 'Rigged' After the YouTuber's Shocking Win

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

SpotemGottem Wanted by Police for Allegedly Bragging About Murder

SpotemGottem Wanted by Police for Allegedly Bragging About Murder

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

Chris Brown Calls Kanye West 'Whole H*e' in Now-Deleted Post

Chris Brown Calls Kanye West 'Whole H*e' in Now-Deleted Post

Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'