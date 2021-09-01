Christy Carlson Romano Opens Up About Being Bullied by a 'Really Huge Star'

Instagram Celebrity

While the former Disney star doesnt identify the A-lister, the 'Kim Possible' actress shares in her new YouTube video that they had 'squashed the beef' though it still 'sucks.'

AceShowbiz - Christy Carlson Romano has been getting candid on her YouTube channel. After explaining why she doesn't talk to former co-star Shia LaBeouf anymore, the actress reveals in a new video that she used to be bullied by a "really huge star."

"I got bullied by a lot of kids. Some of them were famous," the "Even Stevens" alum shared in the video, which was uploaded on Tuesday, August 31. "In fact, one of my biggest bullies is a really huge star. Kind of weird to see them...doing huge franchise movies."

While she didn't identify the A-lister, the "Kim Possible" actress said, "That person who's a mega, megastar, I saw that person out at the Chateau Marmont." The 37-year-old further recalled, "It was when I was bougie, and I looked at this person and I said, 'Hey do you remember me?' And they said, 'Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah. It was good to see you.' "

"You know, it seemed genuine that they recalled me," she divulged. "Something about the tone of the conversation felt good. So, I feel as though I can put closure on that moment. I think if you can put closure to it, you should." The former Disney star, however, clarified that they "squashed the beef. It sucks, though."

In the clip, the "Cadet Kelly" actress said that she's been "seeking closure" from her past bullies. "I think, ultimately, it's because I really want to be accepted," she claimed, before adding, "But you're not gonna get that closure from most people in life. You have to bring it to yourself. And that really sucks, especially when it comes to bullying. Especially when it comes to the trauma you have to live with on a daily basis."

She went on to note, "What I find ironic about it is that I was famous, but I still felt like a total nerd. People would think, 'Oh, she's so cool.' But I really didn't feel cool for the longest time. I was such a nerd, I was so lame."