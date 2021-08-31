Sharon Stone Lets a Pigeon Sit on Her Head During Venice Photo Shoot

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

The actress portraying Lenore Osgood on 'Ratched' appears to have a joyful day despite having pigeons interrupting her Dolce and Gabbana photo shoot in St. Mark's Square.

AceShowbiz - Sharon Stone had an impromptu photo shoot with animals. When taking pictures for Dolce & Gabbana in Venice, Italy, the actress portraying Lenore Osgood on "Ratched" let one pigeon sit on her head.

On Monday, August 30, the 63-year-old star posed in St. Mark's Square along with two handsome male models and a flock of pigeons. One picture obtained by Page Six saw her smiling widely with one black bird on her head and another one on the guy's arm.

In another snap, Sharon was seen with her funny scared face while one of the models gently pushed a bird off her hair. A video shared by the outlet, meanwhile, displayed her laughing loudly while walking towards the camera as the pigeons interrupted her photo shoot.

For the shoot, Sharon flaunted an elegant look in a long-sleeved black dress with an exposed mesh bra, matching heels, a purse and sunglasses. The male models, on the other hand, donned black tuxedos and shoes.

On the same day Sharon did the photo shoot, she unfortunately lost her nephew and godson, River William Stone. The 11-month-old baby boy, who is the son of her brother Patrick Stone and his wife Tasha, passed away from organ failure.

In the wake of his passing, the "Basic Instinct" actress shared on Instagram a video of River that features Eric Clapton's song, "Tears in Heaven". Alongside the clip, she simply wrote, "River William Stone Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021."

The heartbreaking news arrived just several days after Sharon posted on Instagram a photo of her nephew intubated with several other tubes and wires around his body. She then asked fans for their prayers.

"My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today," the mother of three explained in the Friday, August 27 post. "Please pray for him. We need a miracle."