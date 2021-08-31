 
 

Gossip Journalist Once Thought Zac Efron Was Transitioning to Woman

Gossip Journalist Once Thought Zac Efron Was Transitioning to Woman
WENN/Arturo Holmes
Celebrity

Richard Reid reveals in a new interview that he comes to the conclusion after meeting the 'Greatest Showman' actor in person when he was in his early twenties.

  • Aug 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Zac Efron is transitioning to a woman, according to a gossip journalist. Richard Reid, a Sydney-based American TV personality, claimed that he once suspected the actor was transitioning to a woman.

Richard revealed during his appearance on KIIS FM's "Will and Woody" that he came to the conclusion after meeting "The Greatest Showman" actor in person when he was in his early twenties. Richard said that at the time, Zac was wearing so much makeup during his public appearances, something that was unusual.

"The first time I met Zac Efron he was still doing 'High School Musical', and I will say, I'm not saying he's not pretty...," he shared. "[But] when I got up close he was wearing so much makeup, so much foundation, I really thought he might be transitioning."

  See also...

That, obviously, ended up as a wrong assumption as the actor remains as heterosexual, cisgender male over the years. Most recently, he dated aspiring model Vanessa Valladares since June 2020 after meeting when she was working as a waitress.

Zac and Vanessa, however, were rumored to be calling it quits.  The pair were last photographed in public together in March while the actor was shooting his Netflix travel docuseries "Down to Earth".

The breakup rumors came after Vanessa reportedly joined Netflix's upcoming series "Byron Baes", thanks to Zac's connection. The show is described as "a docu-soap series following a 'feed' of hot Instagrammers living their best lives, being their best selves, creating the best [drama] content. #nofilter guaranteed." They will build content amid "fights, flings and heartbreak."

Prior to this, Zac and Vanessa were also hit by split rumors. The two, however, shut down the speculation in December. At the time, they were spotted reuniting for a beach date in Adelaide, where Zac was filming new movie "Gold".

You can share this post!

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Sharon Stone Lets a Pigeon Sit on Her Head During Venice Photo Shoot

Related Posts
Zac Efron Celebrating First Emmy as Full Winners for 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards Are Announced

Zac Efron Celebrating First Emmy as Full Winners for 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards Are Announced

Zac Efron's Friend Kyle Sandilands Reveals Truth Behind Actor's Plastic Surgery Debate

Zac Efron's Friend Kyle Sandilands Reveals Truth Behind Actor's Plastic Surgery Debate

Zac Efron Drives Internet Wild With His 'New Face'

Zac Efron Drives Internet Wild With His 'New Face'

Zac Efron's Friend Kyle Sandilands Claims 'No Drama' in Vanessa Valladares Break-Up

Zac Efron's Friend Kyle Sandilands Claims 'No Drama' in Vanessa Valladares Break-Up

Most Read
IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide
Celebrity

IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Orlando Bloom Shares Throwback Picture After Crushing His Spine in Three-Storey Fall

Orlando Bloom Shares Throwback Picture After Crushing His Spine in Three-Storey Fall

Duane Chapman Applies for Marriage License Amid Family Feud

Duane Chapman Applies for Marriage License Amid Family Feud

Queen Elizabeth's Helicopter Suffered Technical Issue on the Way to Pick Up Princess Anne

Queen Elizabeth's Helicopter Suffered Technical Issue on the Way to Pick Up Princess Anne

Alabama Cop's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne Johnson Makes Fans Give a Double Take

Alabama Cop's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne Johnson Makes Fans Give a Double Take

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

King Von Fans Convinced Baby Is His After Alleged BM Shares First Pics of Daughter

King Von Fans Convinced Baby Is His After Alleged BM Shares First Pics of Daughter

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

This Is Why Royal Family Was 'Quietly Pleased' Over Meghan Markle's Absence at Prince

This Is Why Royal Family Was 'Quietly Pleased' Over Meghan Markle's Absence at Prince

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

Bill Nighy and Anna Wintour Spark Romance Rumors After Dinner Date in Italy

Bill Nighy and Anna Wintour Spark Romance Rumors After Dinner Date in Italy

Toyah Willcox Considers Her Financial Struggle as Artist a 'Blessing'

Toyah Willcox Considers Her Financial Struggle as Artist a 'Blessing'