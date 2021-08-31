Gossip Journalist Once Thought Zac Efron Was Transitioning to Woman

WENN/Arturo Holmes Celebrity

Richard Reid reveals in a new interview that he comes to the conclusion after meeting the 'Greatest Showman' actor in person when he was in his early twenties.

Aug 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Zac Efron is transitioning to a woman, according to a gossip journalist. Richard Reid, a Sydney-based American TV personality, claimed that he once suspected the actor was transitioning to a woman.

Richard revealed during his appearance on KIIS FM's "Will and Woody" that he came to the conclusion after meeting "The Greatest Showman" actor in person when he was in his early twenties. Richard said that at the time, Zac was wearing so much makeup during his public appearances, something that was unusual.

"The first time I met Zac Efron he was still doing 'High School Musical', and I will say, I'm not saying he's not pretty...," he shared. "[But] when I got up close he was wearing so much makeup, so much foundation, I really thought he might be transitioning."

That, obviously, ended up as a wrong assumption as the actor remains as heterosexual, cisgender male over the years. Most recently, he dated aspiring model Vanessa Valladares since June 2020 after meeting when she was working as a waitress.

Zac and Vanessa, however, were rumored to be calling it quits. The pair were last photographed in public together in March while the actor was shooting his Netflix travel docuseries "Down to Earth".

The breakup rumors came after Vanessa reportedly joined Netflix's upcoming series "Byron Baes", thanks to Zac's connection. The show is described as "a docu-soap series following a 'feed' of hot Instagrammers living their best lives, being their best selves, creating the best [drama] content. #nofilter guaranteed." They will build content amid "fights, flings and heartbreak."

Prior to this, Zac and Vanessa were also hit by split rumors. The two, however, shut down the speculation in December. At the time, they were spotted reuniting for a beach date in Adelaide, where Zac was filming new movie "Gold".