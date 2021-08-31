 
 

Sharon Stone Pays Tribute to Baby Nephew Who Dies of Organ Failure

The 'Basic Instinct' actress is grieving as her 11-month-old nephew and godson, River Stone, recently passed away amid hospitalization from organ failure.

  • Aug 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sharon Stone is mourning the death of her 11-month-old nephew, who passed away on Monday (30Aug21) of organ failure.

On Friday, the actress had taken to Instagram to beg fans to pray for the ailing tot - the son of the "Basic Instinct" star's brother Patrick Stone and his wife Tasha - sharing a heartbreaking picture in which her godson was seen hooked up to hospital machines.

"My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w (with) total organ failure today," she penned. "Please pray for him. We need a miracle."

But on Monday, she shared the sad news on the social media platform that River had lost his battle. Alongside a video of the boy smiling and playing, she wrote, "River William Stone Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021."

The clip was soundtracked by Eric Clapton's "Tears in Heaven", which the Brit wrote after the tragic death of his own young son in 1991.

And Sharon's "Will and Grace" pals were among those offering their condolences to their former guest star.

"Ugh. I'm sitting here in tears. I'm so sorry, Sharon. What a beautiful boy. Sending all my love to you and your family," shared Sean Hayes.

Debra Messing, meanwhile, added, "Noooooooooooooo. I am in disbelief. Oh Sharon, there are no words, other than I'm so sorry for your whole family's loss. I am praying for all of you at this unimaginable time."

"I'm so sorry. Deep heartfelt prayers for your family," added Hilary Swank.

Another of Stone's former castmates, Andie MacDowell, wrote, "I'm so sorry lord (sic)," adding several crying emojis. And Selma Blair penned, "I am so sorry. My lord."

