 
 

Former Child Actor Matthew Mindler's Death Officially Ruled Suicide

Former Child Actor Matthew Mindler's Death Officially Ruled Suicide
The Weinstein Co.
Celebrity

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office rules that the 'Our Idiot Brother' star took his own life though his cause of death has yet to be confirmed pending toxicology results.

  • Aug 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Matthew Mindler's manner of death has finally been determined. A few days after the former child actor was found dead near his college campus in Pennsylvania, the official has ruled that he died by suicide.

According to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office, the child actor, known for his role in "Our Idiot Brother", took his own life. However, the cause of his death has yet to be confirmed pending toxicology results, per the TMZ report.

Matthew, who was a first-year student at Millersville University, had been missing for days before he was found deceased. On August 26, the university released a screenshot from the security camera that showed his last sighting with a note that read, "Matt was last seen walking from his residence hall, West Villages toward the Centennial Dr. parking lot area at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday night."

Along with a CCTV picture of his last sighting where he was seen wearing a face mask, the university noted, "He was wearing a white Millersville University hooded sweatshirt with black stripes on the arm, black backpack, jeans and white sneakers (please see photos below)."

  See also...

"Matt attended classes Monday and Tuesday but did not attend yesterday or this morning," the announcement continued. "University Police are in contact with Matt's mother and are working with campus staff for assistance in locating Matt."

On August 28 in Manor Township, a community near Millersville University, Matthew was found dead. His remains were then transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center by the coroner for further investigation.

"This is a time of grief for the family, our campus and the community," a statement from Millersville University President Daniel A. Wubah read. "Our thoughts of comfort and peace are with his friends and family during this difficult time. A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday after he was reported missing."

Daniel stated, "Millersville University Police and law enforcement agencies from the area had been searching for him since that time." He then announced, "Matthew was found deceased this morning, Saturday, August 28 in Manor Township near campus."

You can share this post!

Sharon Stone Lets a Pigeon Sit on Her Head During Venice Photo Shoot

Ben Affleck Enlists Jennifer Lopez's Mom for Sports Gambling App Ad
Related Posts
'Our Idiot Brother' Star Matthew Mindler Found Dead After Reported Missing

'Our Idiot Brother' Star Matthew Mindler Found Dead After Reported Missing

Former Child Actor Matthew Mindler Reported Missing From College

Former Child Actor Matthew Mindler Reported Missing From College

Most Read
IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide
Celebrity

IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Orlando Bloom Shares Throwback Picture After Crushing His Spine in Three-Storey Fall

Orlando Bloom Shares Throwback Picture After Crushing His Spine in Three-Storey Fall

Duane Chapman Applies for Marriage License Amid Family Feud

Duane Chapman Applies for Marriage License Amid Family Feud

Queen Elizabeth's Helicopter Suffered Technical Issue on the Way to Pick Up Princess Anne

Queen Elizabeth's Helicopter Suffered Technical Issue on the Way to Pick Up Princess Anne

Alabama Cop's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne Johnson Makes Fans Give a Double Take

Alabama Cop's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne Johnson Makes Fans Give a Double Take

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

King Von Fans Convinced Baby Is His After Alleged BM Shares First Pics of Daughter

King Von Fans Convinced Baby Is His After Alleged BM Shares First Pics of Daughter

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

This Is Why Royal Family Was 'Quietly Pleased' Over Meghan Markle's Absence at Prince

This Is Why Royal Family Was 'Quietly Pleased' Over Meghan Markle's Absence at Prince

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

Bill Nighy and Anna Wintour Spark Romance Rumors After Dinner Date in Italy

Bill Nighy and Anna Wintour Spark Romance Rumors After Dinner Date in Italy

Toyah Willcox Considers Her Financial Struggle as Artist a 'Blessing'

Toyah Willcox Considers Her Financial Struggle as Artist a 'Blessing'