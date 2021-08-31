Former Child Actor Matthew Mindler's Death Officially Ruled Suicide

The Weinstein Co. Celebrity

The Lancaster County Coroner's Office rules that the 'Our Idiot Brother' star took his own life though his cause of death has yet to be confirmed pending toxicology results.

AceShowbiz - Matthew Mindler's manner of death has finally been determined. A few days after the former child actor was found dead near his college campus in Pennsylvania, the official has ruled that he died by suicide.

According to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office, the child actor, known for his role in "Our Idiot Brother", took his own life. However, the cause of his death has yet to be confirmed pending toxicology results, per the TMZ report.

Matthew, who was a first-year student at Millersville University, had been missing for days before he was found deceased. On August 26, the university released a screenshot from the security camera that showed his last sighting with a note that read, "Matt was last seen walking from his residence hall, West Villages toward the Centennial Dr. parking lot area at 8:11 p.m. Tuesday night."

Along with a CCTV picture of his last sighting where he was seen wearing a face mask, the university noted, "He was wearing a white Millersville University hooded sweatshirt with black stripes on the arm, black backpack, jeans and white sneakers (please see photos below)."

"Matt attended classes Monday and Tuesday but did not attend yesterday or this morning," the announcement continued. "University Police are in contact with Matt's mother and are working with campus staff for assistance in locating Matt."

On August 28 in Manor Township, a community near Millersville University, Matthew was found dead. His remains were then transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center by the coroner for further investigation.

"This is a time of grief for the family, our campus and the community," a statement from Millersville University President Daniel A. Wubah read. "Our thoughts of comfort and peace are with his friends and family during this difficult time. A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday after he was reported missing."

Daniel stated, "Millersville University Police and law enforcement agencies from the area had been searching for him since that time." He then announced, "Matthew was found deceased this morning, Saturday, August 28 in Manor Township near campus."