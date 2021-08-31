 
 

Beyonce Knowles Partners With Jose Andres to Feed Those Affected by Hurricane Ida

Via her BeyGOOD foundation's Twitter account, the 'Halo' hitmaker reveals that she is helping fund the efforts of not-for-profit organization World Central Kitchen.

  • Aug 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles is helping celebrity chef Jose Andres feed people affected by Hurricane Ida in Louisiana.

The singer took to her BeyGOOD foundation's Twitter account on Monday, August 30 and revealed she is helping fund the efforts of World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit organization that provides meals in the wake of natural disasters.

"We partnered with @wckitchen during the height of the pandemic & they have not stopped supporting communities where there is food insecurity. They are now providing 100k meals to those in Louisiana affected by Hurricane Ida. Visit http://wck.org to support their efforts."

The nonprofit was founded in 2010 by the Spanish-born Andres to help feed Haitians after a devastating earthquake.

The "Halo" star created her charity in 2013 and has partnered with several other groups across the United States.

In 2017, she launched a chapter in her native Houston, Texas, to help residents affected by Hurricane Harvey, working in conjunction with Bread of Life and the Greater Houston Community Foundation.

Earlier on Monday, she tweeted out her support for the Houston-based Relief Gang, who was in Louisiana to help with post-hurricane rescue and recovery efforts.

On Sunday, the day the Category 4 Hurricane made landfall in Louisiana and neighboring states, she tweeted, "Praying for all those affected by Hurricane Ida and the families that have evacuated to my hometown Houston... we are working again with @breadoflifehtx in Houston to help evacuated families."

Other celebrities have also sent their prayers to Louisiana. Kehlani tweeted, "praying up hard for my Louisiana folks. is there any sort of links for help out right now?". Viola Davis similarly wrote in her account, "Praying for those affected by Hurricane Ida. Strong prayers!!" She added a link for donation to the American Red Cross.

Kehlani and Viola Davis via Twitter

Kehlani and Viola Davis sent their prayers to people in Louisiana.

Reese Witherspoon and Questlove via Twitter

Reese Witherspoon and Questlove also shared the same sentiment, focusing on the safety of the victims.

Reese Witherspoon, in the meantime, focused on the safety of the people. "My heart goes out to all the families and first responders dealing with #HurricaneIda Please stay safe," she tweeted, whereas Questlove asked his followers, "Lousiana family updates….are your loved ones doing ok?"

