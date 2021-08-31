 
 

Drake Dubbed as Huge Blessing by Superfan for Wheelchair Accessible Van Gift

Drake Dubbed as Huge Blessing by Superfan for Wheelchair Accessible Van Gift
Instagram
Celebrity

A devotee by the name of Rob credits the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker for changing his family's life after the latter bought a Dodge Pro Master vehicle for his sister Dora.

  • Aug 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Drake has thrilled a superfan by buying a specially converted new van to help his wheelchair-bound sister get around.

Ahead of the release of his new album, "Certified Lover Boy", on Friday, September 3, the Canadian rapper whipped out his cheque book and bought devotee Rob's sister Dora a Dodge Pro Master vehicle.

"God is good. This has been a wild year, to say the least," Rob wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of his sister and their relatives with the van.

"Those that know me, know he's [Drake] my favorite rapper/artist of all time," Rob continued. "He has been a HUGE blessing for me and my family. Glad to call him brother and friend. I don't have to use the pick up truck to take her [Dora] to her appointments anymore. We can all ride comfortably, especially Dora, to her doctor appts with little effort. This has changed our lives for the better [sic]."

  See also...

And the thoughtful superstar was quick to respond to the shout out, commenting, "Love my g love to the family [sic]!!! Big wheels keep rolling!!!"

Drake's generous act came days after his beef with Kanye West heated up to the point of the "Jesus Walks" rapper leaking the "Hotline Bling" hitmaker's home address on social media. The feud itself was ignited by the former who seemingly threw shade at the "Donda" artist on Trippie Redd's new song "Betrayal".

It prompted Kanye to hit back by posting a screenshot of a group chat along with a caption that read, "I live for this. I've been f**ked with by nerd a** jock n***as like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you." He went on to put out an image of Drake's home address in Toronto before quickly deleting it.

Appearing to be unbothered by Kanye's petty move, Drake posted a video on his Instagram Story. In it, he could be seen chuckling to himself while riding in a car with the top down at night.

You can share this post!

Beyonce Knowles Partners With Jose Andres to Feed Those Affected by Hurricane Ida

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'
Related Posts
Drake Dominates 2021 Urban Music Awards With Four Nominations

Drake Dominates 2021 Urban Music Awards With Four Nominations

Drake Gets a Chuckle Out of Kanye West Leaking His Home Address

Drake Gets a Chuckle Out of Kanye West Leaking His Home Address

Drake Blames COVID-19 After Fans Mock His Haircut

Drake Blames COVID-19 After Fans Mock His Haircut

Drake Spoils Rumored GF's Son With Iced Out Pendant

Drake Spoils Rumored GF's Son With Iced Out Pendant

Most Read
IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide
Celebrity

IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Orlando Bloom Shares Throwback Picture After Crushing His Spine in Three-Storey Fall

Orlando Bloom Shares Throwback Picture After Crushing His Spine in Three-Storey Fall

Queen Elizabeth's Helicopter Suffered Technical Issue on the Way to Pick Up Princess Anne

Queen Elizabeth's Helicopter Suffered Technical Issue on the Way to Pick Up Princess Anne

Alabama Cop's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne Johnson Makes Fans Give a Double Take

Alabama Cop's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne Johnson Makes Fans Give a Double Take

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

King Von Fans Convinced Baby Is His After Alleged BM Shares First Pics of Daughter

King Von Fans Convinced Baby Is His After Alleged BM Shares First Pics of Daughter

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

Bill Nighy and Anna Wintour Spark Romance Rumors After Dinner Date in Italy

Bill Nighy and Anna Wintour Spark Romance Rumors After Dinner Date in Italy

Toyah Willcox Considers Her Financial Struggle as Artist a 'Blessing'

Toyah Willcox Considers Her Financial Struggle as Artist a 'Blessing'

SpotemGottem Wanted by Police for Allegedly Bragging About Murder

SpotemGottem Wanted by Police for Allegedly Bragging About Murder

Chris Brown Calls Kanye West 'Whole H*e' in Now-Deleted Post

Chris Brown Calls Kanye West 'Whole H*e' in Now-Deleted Post