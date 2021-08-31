 
 

Socialite Elisabeth Kieselstein Cord Hamm Died of Complications From Lyme Disease

Socialite Elisabeth Kieselstein Cord Hamm Died of Complications From Lyme Disease
Facebook
Celebrity

According to her father Barry Kieselstein Cord, the Southampton socialite and artist was suffering from the 'insidious and miserable disease' for 'over a decade.'

  • Aug 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Elisabeth Kieselstein Cord Hamm has died. According to her family, the Southampton socialite and artist passed away due to complications from Lyme disease on Saturday, August 28. She was 41 years old.

Confirming her death was her father Barry Kieselstein Cord. "Lyme never leaves, it appears in one form or another," the famed luxury goods and jewelry designer said in a statement to Page Six. He said that the former New York It Girl was suffering from Lyme disease for over a decade before noting, "It is an insidious and miserable disease."

"Despite various treatments over the years, it continued to manifest itself in countless ways," Barry continued explaining. The celebrity designer stressed that "Elisabeth fought it and continued on in her many creative endeavors."

Following Elisabeth's sudden passing, Barry said, "Our entire extended family is crushed by the loss of our daughter who was one of the most caring, brightest and talented personalities ever to be a proud New Yorker." He shared, "The loss to us, and to her close friends, and those who knew Elisabeth on a world stage, is quite palpable."

  See also...

"She was the leading inspiration for [Kieselstein Cord] and several other fashion and art-related firms in New York and Paris," Barry told the publication. He also said the family is currently making plans to create a memorial park in her name for bereaved parents of lost children.

Lyme disease is "caused by bacteria that is transmitted from blacklegged ticks, most often by dogs, horses or cattle, that can cause symptoms such as rash, headache, nausea, and dizziness," according to the Daily Mail. More serious symptoms can also include "fever, arthritis, facial paralysis, and an irregular heart rate."

Elisabeth was born in the South and grew up in Louisiana, Texas and New Mexico. The daughter of accessories designer and artist Cece Kieselstein Cord was married and had no children or siblings.

Elisabeth gained her fame as 2001's New York "It Girl" after a profile of the then-21-year-old appeared in The Observer. When she was 17 years old, the glamorous society girl also appeared in Woody Allen's Oscar-nominated 1997 movie "Deconstructing Harry" as the sister of a character played by Annette Arnold.

You can share this post!

Drew Barrymore's Ex Will Kopelman Marries Fiancee Months After Engagement

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'
Most Read
IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide
Celebrity

IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Rev. Jesse Jackson's Parkinson's Getting Worse, Wife Transferred to ICU Amid COVID Battle

Rev. Jesse Jackson's Parkinson's Getting Worse, Wife Transferred to ICU Amid COVID Battle

Orlando Bloom Shares Throwback Picture After Crushing His Spine in Three-Storey Fall

Orlando Bloom Shares Throwback Picture After Crushing His Spine in Three-Storey Fall

Duane Chapman Applies for Marriage License Amid Family Feud

Duane Chapman Applies for Marriage License Amid Family Feud

Farrah Abraham Trolled After Threatening to Sue Harvard Over Educational Abuse and Discrimination

Farrah Abraham Trolled After Threatening to Sue Harvard Over Educational Abuse and Discrimination

Queen Elizabeth's Helicopter Suffered Technical Issue on the Way to Pick Up Princess Anne

Queen Elizabeth's Helicopter Suffered Technical Issue on the Way to Pick Up Princess Anne

Alabama Cop's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne Johnson Makes Fans Give a Double Take

Alabama Cop's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne Johnson Makes Fans Give a Double Take

King Von Fans Convinced Baby Is His After Alleged BM Shares First Pics of Daughter

King Von Fans Convinced Baby Is His After Alleged BM Shares First Pics of Daughter

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

This Is Why Royal Family Was 'Quietly Pleased' Over Meghan Markle's Absence at Prince

This Is Why Royal Family Was 'Quietly Pleased' Over Meghan Markle's Absence at Prince

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

Bill Nighy and Anna Wintour Spark Romance Rumors After Dinner Date in Italy

Bill Nighy and Anna Wintour Spark Romance Rumors After Dinner Date in Italy