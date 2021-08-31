Lady GaGa Reveals Release Date and Track List for 'Dawn of Chromatica'

Twitter/ladygaga Music

The Mother Monster has announced the official release date and the 14 tracks featured on the upcoming remix collection of her sixth studio album 'Chromatica'.

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa's "Dawn of Chromatica" remixes album will drop on Friday (03Sep21).

The pop superstar announced the news on Monday (30Aug21), and also released the track list and guest artists, including executive producer BloodPop, DJ LSDXOXO, French singer/DJ Coucou Chloe, and Charli XCX.

Earlier this month (10Aug21), the singer shared how excited she was to drop the album, tweeting, "The Chromatica remix album is so f**king fuego (fire). music is life."

Lady GaGa also released a reissue of her album "Born This Way" in June this year to mark the tenth anniversary of the 2011 self-acceptance anthem. She enlisted Kylie Minogue, Big Freedia, and Orville Peck for the remixes.

On top of that, the Mother Monster is gearing up for the launch of her second collaborative LP with Tony Bennett who announced retirement this month following Alzheimer's disease diagnosis. "Love for Sale", a follow-up to 2014's "Cheek to Cheek", is due in October.

Here's the 14-track song list of "Dawn of Chromatica":

"Alice" (LSDXOXO Remix) "Stupid Love" (COUCOU CHLOE Remix) "Rain on Me" (With Ariana Grande) (Arca Remix) "Free Woman" (Rina Sawayama & Clarence Clarity Remix) "Fun Tonight" (Pabllo Vittar Remix) "911" (Charli XCX & A.G. Cook Remix) "Plastic Doll" (Ashnikko Remix) "Sour Candy" (With BLACKPINK) (Shygirl & Mura Masa Remix) "Enigma" (Doss Remix) "Replay" (Dorian Electra Remix) "Sine From Above" (with Elton John) (Chester Lockhart, Mood Killer & Lil Texas Remix) "1000 Doves" (Planningtorock Remix) "Babylon" (Bree Runway & Jimmy Edgar Remix) "Babylon" (Haus Labs Version)