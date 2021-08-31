 
 

Little Mix to Release New Single on September 3

Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are scheduled to launch the lead single from their tenth anniversary album 'Between Us' in a few days.

  • Aug 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Little Mix will release their new single, "Love (Sweet Love)", on Friday (03Sep21).

Following the news that Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock will release their first album since Jesy Nelson's exit from the group, "Between Us", later this year, the pop trio have announced the first of five new tracks will be out at the end of the week.

The "Sweet Melody" hitmakers shared the artwork for the single on social media, which sees the three bandmembers channel their inner goddess in golden crowns.

Set for release on 12 November, the LP will include their greatest hits alongside the five brand new songs.

Beneath a video montage, including their time on "The X Factor U.K." in 2011, the trio said of their follow-up to 2020's "Confetti", "Between Us 12.11."

"We are so excited about this album. It includes all our hits, as well as some brand new songs we can't wait for you to hear."

"We can't thank you all enough for your support over the last ten years... this album is for each and every one of you who's listened to our music, bought an album or sung your heart out at one of our shows."

"We wouldn't be here releasing this album if it wasn't for you #10YearsOfLittleMix. Pre-order link in bio."

In a press release, the group said the new LP "show(s) how much we have grown as artists, from Wings to Heartbreak Anthem."

The chart-toppers announcing their next song comes as it was reported that Jesy is planning to delay the release of her debut solo single, "Boyz", to make way for Sean "Love" Combs starring in the music video for the track, which samples his mega-hit "Bad Boy For Life".

