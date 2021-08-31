 
 

Iggy Azalea Only Has Three Hours of Sleep Every Night as Working Mom

The 'Fancy' rapper reveals she only sleeps three hours every night after becoming a mother to baby Onyx but the female hip-hop artist insists it's all 'worth it.'

AceShowbiz - Iggy Azalea has been sleep deprived "for over a year."

The rapper, who has a 16-month-old son called Onyx with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti, has barely slept because she's been juggling her parental responsibilities with the launch of a new album and her own make-up brand.

In response to a fan praising her work ethic, Iggy wrote on Twitter, "It's been literally 3 hours a night of sleep for over a year. But worth it. (sic)"

Iggy's new make-up line is called Totally Plastic and she's received positive feedback about her brand on social media.

And the "Work" hitmaker admitted to being flattered by the response from her fans.

"I love you guys so much and Thank you for being just as excited as i am about this!" she added. "It really hyped me up and I can't wait to see all your looks with the products! (sic)"

Iggy recently announced she's taking a break from music for "a few years" to focus on "other creative projects."

The blonde beauty revealed her most recent album, "End of an Era", would be her last for a while.

She tweeted, "End of an Era is so special to me because after I drop my album next month i am going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I'm feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music."

"I'm excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future. Shifting my energy and focus to what I'm most excited about is what is right for me and I hope you'll continue to support whatever creative projects I'm out here doing!"

"I really love this album and I just want my fans to enjoy this with me. I hope I see so many of you on tour! (sic)"

