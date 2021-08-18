Porsha Williams Subtly Congratulates Falynn Guobadia After She and New BF Announce Pregnancy

Instagram Celebrity

Falynn, who was previously married to Porsha's now-fiance Simon Guobadia, confirms that she is expecting her first child with Jaylan Banks through a YouTube video.

AceShowbiz - Porsha Williams proved that she has nothing against Falynn Guobadia. After her former co-star on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" announced that she's expecting her first child with new boyfriend Jaylan Banks, the "Dish Nation" host gave a subtle congratulation to the pregnant beauty.

Falynn and Jaylan broke the happy news through a YouTube video that they uploaded on Tuesday, August 17. After The Shade Room shared a short clip of the footage on its Instagram account, Porsha was caught liking the post.

In her announcement, Falynn declared, "Jaylan and I will actually be having a baby." The expectant mom, who was seen sitting next to her partner in the clip, went on, "Jaylan and I are expecting. We are adding another little one to the crazy bunch. It is Jaylan's first baby, so welcome aboard."

The mom of three then explained why she decided to announce her fourth pregnancy. "I do realize that a lot of you and a lot of blogs have somewhat caught wind of our little news and we just wanted to make sure that we made it past the 2-month mark," she explained.

As for Falynn's beau, he claimed that he's "as ready as [he] can ever be" to become a father for the first time. He continued, "I've always wanted to have some type of father figure in my life so I'm giving back to the boys what I've never received... I'm ready to start the new adventure with you."

Hours later, Falynn showed off her baby bump during a YouTube Live. "Here we are, these are my stretch marks that I'm so embarrassed about,'' she told her fans. She also shut down Simon's cheating accusation against her. "Somebody was divorcing me because I was pregnant with my best friend's child. No, sorry to tell you that's not true at all. I was sitting at home, begging for him to come home for months."

Falynn was previously married to Simon Guobadia, who is now engaged to Porsha. The former couple confirmed their separation in April and finally finalized their divorce in July. At that time, the 32-year-old exclaimed on Instagram Story, "I am officially divorced! It's a party! It's a partyyy!!!"

Falynn has previously clarified that Porsha was not the cause of her split from Simon. "No, no one has that power over my life, my husband's life and our marriage," she said in a YouTube video posted in June. "However, Simon and I were the ones who are married to one another, we're the ones who created a family together and built a life with one another. I blame the both of us. He's to blame, I am to blame and that is all."