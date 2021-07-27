Falynn Guobadia Celebrates Being Officially Divorced From Simon Guobadia

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star's relationship with her ex-husband, who is now engaged to her co-star Porsha Williams, has turned ugly since they announced their split in April.

AceShowbiz - Falynn Guobadia a.k.a. Falynn Pina is toasting for her newly single status. The reality TV star has officially divorced from her ex-husband Simon Guobadia and she couldn't hide her happiness over it.

Making use of her Instagram page, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star let her fans and followers know that her divorce from Simon has been legalized. She posted on her Story on Monday, July 26, "I am officially divorced!" Clearly in celebratory mood, she added, "It's a party! It's a partyyy!!!"

Simon first filed for divorce from Falynn in January, but dismissed the filling a week later. Just one month later, however, he refiled the divorce papers with claims that their marriage was "irretrievably broken" and demanded that their prenuptial agreement be followed.

In April, Falynn responded to his filing and denied his claims of "living in a state of bona fide separation." After accepting his divorce complaint on April 30, they reached a final settlement that enforced their prenup and waived each of their rights to request alimony.

She additionally announced their separation in the same month, stating that "after two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways."

Simon has since moved on with Porsha Williams, Falynn's co-star on "RHOA", and got engaged to her in May. As for Falynn, she recently went public with her relationship with Jaylan Banks, whom she was accused of cheating with by her ex Simon during their marriage.

Simon also claimed that Falynn was pregnant with Jaylan's baby. "Let's start with who she cheated with and currently pregnant for and living in a home I paid for - post divorce. His Instgram handle is itsjaylanbanks and this is how your generosity gets twisted. Let's get started there," he wrote back in June, which has been denied by both Falynn and Jaylan.

"At that time, I was not only her best friend but also her assistant," Jaylan responded after Simon pulled alleged receipts of their affair. "I was there for a whole week (which Simon knew about). I even have my own quarters in the home which is located on the first floor down the hall from the kitchen. I am very aware of all of the cameras that cover the home as I was present when the house was under construction."