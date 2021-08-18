 
 

Drake Blames COVID-19 After Fans Mock His Haircut

In response to the diss, the 'Laugh Now Cry Later' hitmaker reveals he recently had coronavirus, which he claimed to have caused hair loss as a lingering side effect.

AceShowbiz - Drake was secretly battling coronavirus. The Canadian pop star has just revealed that he recently had COVID-19 and he claimed it took a toll on his hair, a symptom which is uncommonly found among other people who've contracted the virus.

The 34-year-old blamed virus for his receding hairline after fans mocked his weird haircut. The former "Degrassi: The Next Generation" star has been rocking a heart-shaped cutout in his hairline since November 2020 in anticipation of his new album "Certified Lover Boy". After he posted a new photo on his Instagram Story, people noticed that only the top half of the heart remained, while the bottom portion of the design faded away.

Noticing this, an Instagram user reposted the photo and poked fun at the shape of the heart. "That heart is stressed," the said fan captioned it. In response to this, Drake wrote in the comment section, "I had Covid that s**t grew in weird I had to start again." He went on assuring that "it's coming back" and imploring, "don't diss."

Drake did not reveal when he contracted COVID-19, but back in 2019, he was tested for the virus after he hung out with Kevin Durant, just after the NBA star caught the virus. He, however, said at the time that his test came back negative.

"Yeah, I had to do a test, but it came back negative, though," so he claimed. "That test is uncomfortable though, they put that Q-tip all the way up inside your thoughts and s**t."

COVID aside, he suffered another health issue when he had a knee injury that required surgery in fall 2020. The surgery caused a setback for his album's release. "I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery," he explained on Instagram.

Drake Spoils Rumored GF's Son With Iced Out Pendant

Drake Allegedly Calls a Truce With Kanye West After Years-Long Feud

Drake and Johanna Leia Have Been Dating for Months While He's Mentoring Her Son

Drake's Rumored GF Johanna Leia Body-Shamed Following Dodger Stadium Date

