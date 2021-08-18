Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Address Afghanistan and Haiti Crises: 'We Are Left Heartbroken'

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

In a lengthy joint statement which they post on their Archewell Foundation website, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex admit to being left 'speechless' over the worldwide crises.

Aug 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have broken their silence on worldwide crises happening in Afghanistan and Haiti among others. In a lengthy joint statement which they posted on their Archewell Foundation website on Tuesday, August 17, the couple admitted to feeling "heartbroken" over the crises.

"The world is exceptionally fragile right now," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened their statement, referring to the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, the devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake that hit Haiti as well as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "As we all feel the many layers of pain due to the situation in Afghanistan, we are left speechless."

The parents of two added, "As we all watch the growing humanitarian disaster in Haiti, and the threat of it worsening after last weekend's earthquake, we are left heartbroken. And as we all witness the continuing global health crisis, exacerbated by new variants and constant misinformation, we are left scared."

They also believed that when "any person or community suffers, a piece of each of us does so with them, whether we realize it or not." The pair went on to say, "And though we are not meant to live in a state of suffering, we, as a people, are being conditioned to accept it. It's easy to find ourselves feeling powerless, but we can put our values into action -- together."

Further encouraging others to help through World Central Kitchen, Vax Live and Global Citizen, Meghan and Harry wrote, "As an international community, it is the decisions we make now -- to alleviate suffering among those we know and those we may never meet -- that will prove our humanity."

Prior to this, Prince Harry issued a joint statement with Dominic Reid, the CEO of Harry's Invictus Games about the situation in Afghanistan. "What's happening in Afghanistan resonates across the international Invictus community," read the statement on Monday. "Many of the participating nations and competitors in the Invictus Games family are bound by a shared experience of serving in Afghanistan over the past two decades, and for several years, we have competed alongside Invictus Games Team Afghanistan."

"We encourage everybody across the Invictus network -- and the wider military community -- to reach out to each other and offer support for one another," it concluded.