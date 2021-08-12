 
 

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

The Duchess of Sussex allegedly 'desperately wanted' to be among the party-goers at the bash for the former president's milestone celebratory, writer Angela Levin claims.

AceShowbiz - Barack Obama's Martha's Vineyard 60th birthday bash was attended by A-list stars including Jay-Z, Beyonce Knowles, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. Surprisingly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not among the guest list and the latter was reportedly upset.

The Duchess of Sussex allegedly "desperately wanted" to be among the party-goers at the bash for the former president's milestone celebratory, writer Angela Levin told The Sun. "I am told that despite claiming she was unable to attend, Meghan desperately wanted to be the special guest at the Obama's amazing party," the author claimed.

The former POTUS did cut some of the guests due to COVID-19 pandemic as the bash was supposed to welcome 475 guests. However, Angela said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "were never even on the original list."

Barack announced the limitation on August 4. "This outdoor event was planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines and with covid safeguards in place," his rep Hanna Hankins said in a statement.

"Due to the new spread of the Delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends," the message continued. "He's appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon."

However, sources told Page Six that the pair "had no intention of attending the star-studded bash." The sources claimed that the royal couple are still on parental leave after welcoming their daughter Lilibet in June. Instead of traveling to the East Coast for the Obamas' event, Meghan was busy promoting her new philanthropic venture with Archewell.

The Duchess, who turned 40 recently, told actress Melissa McCarthy in a promo clip, "Because I'm turning 40, I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who is mobilizing back into the workforce." The mother of two added, "I think if we all do it and all commit 40 minutes to some act of service, we can create a ripple effect."

Among those who joined the project were singer Adele, Joe Biden's inauguration poet Amanda Gorman and feminist activist Gloria Steinem.

