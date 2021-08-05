Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

NBC Celebrity

The Duchess of Sussex has given a glimpse of her second child as she announces from her home a new initiative to help women going back to work amid pandemic.

AceShowbiz - The Duchess of Sussex inadvertently shared a brief glimpse of daughter Lilibet in a video to mark her 40th birthday on Wednesday (04Aug21).

In the clip, shared with U.S. morning show "Today", Meghan was seated at her desk at her Montecito, California home as she announced her new 40x40 initiative.

The camera briefly panned to a reverse shot, which revealed a few framed family photos, and one was of Lilibet with her father, Prince Harry, according to Page Six.

The latest royal arrival has not been seen since her birth at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in June.

The other photos spotted on Meghan's desk are of Lilibet's brother, two-year-old Archie - one of him alone, and one with mum - and a family group shot.

Archie has also rarely been seen in public. In the photo shared for his second birthday in May, he had his back to the camera.

Markle's 40×40 venture is a global project to encourage people to give 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to work, as so many have lost their jobs during the pandemic.

The former "Suits" star has asked 40 activists, athletes, artists and world leaders to participate.

She was joined on "Today" by comedian Melissa McCarthy, one of the people taking part, who joked that she was getting a tattoo of herself and "BFF" (best friends forever) Meghan to mark the special occasion.

Other names announced as 40x40 participants so far include Adele, poet Amanda Gorman, feminist activist Gloria Steinem, and American TV journalist and host Katie Couric.